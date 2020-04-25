lorenzo-jovanotti,-4,000-kilometers-by-bike-on-the-road-to-freedom

They say it is true that when you die then you don't see each other again / They say that it is true that every great love / Castaways in the evening in front of the TV / They say it is true that every hope corresponds to itself amount of disappointment / They say it is true yes, but even if it were true, it would not be justification.

Lorenzo Cherubini

The man called horse does not seek excuses. It comes from Italy. It has a tricolor flag on the stern and the infinity on the bow. He trots and puffs, trudges and rides. Meet llamas, whales, seals and soldiers.

Go beyond the borders . See salt marshes as wide as glaciers and bushes blown by the wind. Suda. It burns. He doubts. Decide. Orient the map of the imagination on the only route it knows: freedom . Set the alarm at dawn and go on until sunset. It is only for thousands of kilometers from the Apennines to the Andes. And think.

«One thinks of life when traveling» says Lorenzo Jovanotti on a makeshift bed in front of the Pacific Ocean: «But I'm not a literate, I ride a bicycle, I sing songs and every time after the effort the magic rains. You get a great ass, but you get paid off. ” As the world was about to lock itself, Lorenzo was going through it freely. Like an animal . For 4. 000 kilometers . From Isla Damas to the peaks where thought is confused, the air is missing and breathing is a fideist exercise. In the plains, in the jungle, among palm trees, lakes and tobacco plants and at 5. 000 meters where Mars no longer seems so far away. Keeping one's whole existence in a bike. Eating on the sidewalks. Lying on the stones to daydream. Sleeping in improvised rooms or in tents. With eight hours of sleep and fifteen of silence. Restoring the proportions. Discovering the wonder of the wind already explored by Attilio Bertolucci. Finding inspiration from beauty. In words. In the poetry of Pablo Neruda, Mariangela Gualtieri, Bukowski, Hugo Pratt, Pierluigi Cappello and Jorge Andrade. Aware that the conclusions are useless. It is only being on the road, like an ordinary Kerouac, out of time and out of latitude, without any measure, certain days and horizons, that really counts. It is important to get lost. It is important to abandon yourself. It is important to get rich in a coin without minting.

La Panamericana, San Pedro de Atacama, Jujuy. Chile, Argentina, Salta. Bolivia and Colombia within binoculars and the other part of the moon underfoot. With memories to merge with visions. With the wayfarers who have been on the saddle for a year and a half and to changes, as in that old song, they adapt without pretending to distort the flow of the seasons. With what precedes us and will survive us. Under the sky that makes us feel small. With nostalgia. With Teresa. With Francesca: «Because on certain occasions having people who love you saves your ass» . With immanent and transcendent. Lightness and philosophy. Laughing and singing into thin air, through the onomatopoeias of the cities (Taltal, Antofagasta, practically a song by Paolo Conte), in the rain and in the sun. Grateful for life, like Violeta Parra. Eating eggs from a pan, bananas and butter sticks. Taking away sandwiches from the buffets of dormant hotels and filling their pockets. Marching at dawn, like thieves. P because there is so much to steal and little time – we understand it – to lose . Dealing with bad cops and good customs officers. Turning his back on restlessness and cacti “that seem to make your middle finger”. Sharing a short but intense stretch of adventure with Augusto, the look-alike of Serse Cosmi, the friend from Romagna who is the master of the blood that kneads the earth, the fat of the chains and the assembly of a bicycle.

And while the wheel turns, Lorenzo passes the Tropic of Capricorn and the Pampas. Penguins and hallucinations. The improvised sanctuaries. The semi-abandoned countries. Protests against politicians painted on a wind-torn wall and markets where everything is sold because nothing exists, not even hope, to trade. Once, when he was a boy, he bought used jeans from the banquets and stripped furniture to have a thousand lire in his pocket. Now, at 53 years, he has understood that solitude is a way of bringing to light what we cannot confess and the only possible economy is to bank the secret of inspiration. To feed it, Lorenzo forgets the numbers. Roll the dice. Part. Leg, right, left leg. The bicycle chain slowly loosens him from all constraints. The memory visits him. «With a bike, as a child, I could go to the end of the world» he says and actually, where the world ends and wandering shapes dreams, Lorenzo goes. He reflects on his experience: “This thing resembles music, it is like being inside a thing, immersing yourself completely and at the same time observing it”. Par alone: ​​”I know that I am not alone even when I am alone” . He speaks with men and women who remind him of his mother and father in mining towns that seem to be taken from a page by Soriano: “My Mario that the communists could not see them, but they were at the same time his best friends.” He jokes with GoPro, his Wilson from Cast Away, the escape route to let off steam, to give thoughts, not to stop playing: “Where are you?” he plays with his beard getting longer and his hair lost in a Gordian knot, in a bush, in an inextricable tangle “In the ass in the world, but the world, it must be said, has a great ass to look at”. There is everything Lorenzo in this circumnavigation . As Sanremo begins, he as a dancer waiting on one leg for the sun to come up, sings other notes. “I wanted to close the shutter.” He did it. Six months ago he made Italy dance on a beach. Today he talks to dogs and sets his eyes “on the photographic negative of that story”. He enters and exits himself to find himself and water the wonder. From Pirate, a corsair like his friend Pantani or like the other buccaneer who had written to him many years ago, Tiziano Terzani, who certainly “is a pity to have lost his old email” but there are things, starting from the decades spent in vain, which not even the missed transfers completely cancel. There is more in the second half. Much more.

PS A few days ago, in an email, there was a message in the bottle. A color book by Giulio Verne. All the episodes of Lorenzo Jova in the saddle, riding on America, to ride with him. We previewed them. And we would have liked to see more. «I don't want to change the planet», aired tonight on RaiPlay from 21, with the collaboration of Federico Taddia and Michele Lugaresi, made us escape from our four walls to rush into the wonder. It is a beautiful journey. Without ticket or controllers. Get on board. It's worth it.