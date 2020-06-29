loud-vanity-fair

This article was published in the issue 26 / 27 of Vanity Fair on newsstands from 1st July

Two hours of great fun. Vanity Fair has organized for you, totally free of charge, the his first digital event: on July 6th from 19. 30 at 21. 30 with Alessandra Amoroso, Biagio Antonacci, Brunori Sas, Diodato, Elisa, J-Ax, Achille Lauro, Levante, Mahmood, Fiorella Mannoia, Emma Marrone, Gianna Nannini, Nek, Tommaso Paradiso, Max Pezzali and Zucchero exclusively on the website VanityFair.it .

Participating is very simple: just register on the dedicated platform atuttovolume.vanityfair.it ). All the great artists of our cover will be protagonists of the music week From Verona We Turn On The Music which will be held from 2 to 6 September, with the same purpose: celebrate the world of entertainment, and support it.

Vanity Fair not only therefore dedicates this issue to music – in front and behind the scenes – but will donate the 50% of revenues from newsstand sales to the Music Innovation Hub , a social enterprise that supports musicians and professionals in the sector in this moment of global crisis due to the Covid emergency – 19. The event #atuttovolume , created in collaboration with Friends & Partners , Live Nation, Vivo Concerti, is made possible thanks to the support of some partners who like Vanity Fair believe in the value of music: Audi, Vodafone, Xiaomi, Zalando.

AN EMPTY CHAIR

It is the one that Vanity Fair has dedicated to show business workers, invisible figures behind the scenes, actually indispensable. To participate, simply register on the dedicated platform atuttovolume.vanityfair.it .

Official hashtag: # atuttovolume

THE PLATFORM TO REGISTER