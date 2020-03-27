louis-of-cambridge,-who-always-looks-to-george-and-charlotte

Louis of Cambridge, almost two years, it grows well. The younger son of Kate Middleton and William reappeared in the beautiful video which pays homage to British healthcare workers at the forefront of the coronavirus emergency. Louis, blue sweater and jeans, claps his hands in the middle of the older brothers, George, 6, and Charlotte, 4. And if the two of them look straight at the lens, Louis turns several times to look at his older brothers, indisputable his points of reference.

Louis, walk, say the first words already, and prepare to grow up as a privileged man, of course, but as the freest of the Cambridge.

It is the fate of the brothers who are not heirs to the throne. Before him, in fact, there is uncle Carlo, dad William and the two older brothers. In short, Louis can be what he wants (or almost).

But will act as a “shoulder” to the older brothers, as happened between Harry and Major William, at least until Meghan Markle arrives. Louis, meanwhile, would already have a great passion for music and dance. Her favorite song? «When she hears singing Happy Birthday », explained mom Kate recently. And soon, on 23 April, it's up to him. The Cambridge have been returning to their Amner Hall home for a few days, leaving the “official” home of Kensington. They too are self-quarantined, as provided by the anti-contagion measures introduced by the British government after the change of course.

The schools , moreover, are closed also in Great Britain. George and Charlotte stay home. Little Louis has two new playmates h 24.

