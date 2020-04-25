louis-of-cambridge,-who-interrupts-mom-and-dad's-video-calls,-and-other-gossip-of-the-week

Weekend, time to retrace the gossip and the best stories of the past week together, what will have happened in the lives of the stars in the last seven days? From the subdued birthday of Queen Elizabeth, who canceled the celebrations because of the Covid emergency – 19, waiting for Luca Argentero and Cristina Marino, soon parents, from the latest charity project by Kate Middleton and William of England, to news from Hollywood. All that, perhaps, you have lost.

Kate Middleton and William in quarantine, with little Louis interrupting (business) video calls

Louis of Cambridge has a real passion for technology, especially for the red button of video calls, which parents make both for work and to keep in touch with their family these days.

And communications are often interrupted.

Louis of Cambridge is two years old. New photos to celebrate it.

Kate and William's third son blows out two candles, quarantined with the family. For the occasion, Kensington Palace has released a series of beautiful shots, with a message for all those involved in the fight against Covid – 19.

Prince Philip and the queen's bouquet of flowers (also in quarantine)

On the occasion of the 94 th birthday of the sovereign, last 21 April, Philip of Edinburgh sent to the wife a bouquet to celebrate the event. A tradition that has not skipped any appointment, even in Covid times – 19.

READ THE STORY

