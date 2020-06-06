“love-at-home”:-the-new-comedy-with-the-“criminal”-miriam-leone,-on-prime-video

Can the life of a man who is used to planning everything be turned upside down by a woman who lives above the rules? In the case of Renato, the king of policies, granitic certainty of his company, the answer is yes. In fact, things change with the meeting with the mysterious Anna, who will allow him for the first time to let himself go to feelings, but which will also hide a not insignificant detail from him: being under house arrest. It starts from here Love at home , the new sentimental comedy directed by Emiliano Corapi with Miriam Leone and Simone Liberati which will be available on streaming on First Videos from 10 June.

Funny, ironic and unpredictable, the film not only talks about the relationship between two people clearly opposite , but also of a daring adventure that will bring Renato to get involved for the first time, to take those risks that he has always carefully calculated in his work. His mania to control everything will collide, in fact, with the plans on the verge of legality hatched by Anna and her mother, capable of putting the insurer in crisis in one piece that until then had always been kept away from any sentimental bond.

Love at home , distributed by Adler Entertainment, which sees among others the participation of Fabrizio Rongione, Anna Ferruzzo, Antonio Milo, Valeria Perri, Eleonora Russo and Renato Marchetti, is a title sparkling and lively , perfect for spending an evening full of good feelings and a flood of laughter guaranteed by the brand new couple formed by Miriam Leone and Simone Liberati, accomplice and close-knit.

