“love-love”:-the-single-by-gaia-trussardi-in-the-sign-of-integration

The head sways following the rhythm of the music, as well as the hands that caress the air and seem to direct a score. This is how Gaia Trussardi looks like in the video of Love Love , the first single extracted from an Ep entirely written by her and coming out next autumn inserted into a project in which the artist tries to encourage empathy towards other human beings, nature and the Earth. Trussardi's idea, which will be transformed into various initiatives aimed at encouraging the social integration of African immigrants , starts precisely from this intimate and poignant ballad that teaches us the value of survival and the urgency of happiness.

From the contemporary pop matrix to tribal influences, from gospel choirs to world music and dance sounds, Love Love speaks of love as a way to live , in what Gaia Trussardi calls “posture”, addressing both humanity and one person in particular. It does not matter if the feeling is not reciprocated: the key to sharing lies precisely in giving oneself selflessly, striving to know the other to understand him fully. Along with the cheerful notes and choruses, the song also includes the contribution of a Nigerian singer who moved to Milan for love and a melodic carrier instrument, the kora, played by an artist from Gambia, also based in Milan. “Written a few years ago, I wanted to resume it as my first single because the message, although simple, is very important to me . Love is understood, therefore, also as an openness to knowing others and understanding them , a need to integrate ourselves indiscriminately between different thoughts and cultures but all with valid contents “explains Gaia Trussardi.

«The videoclip of Love Love aimed to tell a meeting between two completely different people, whose diversity was expressed through the style of the dance, which on the final instead it would have become uniform, becoming the glue between the two: love. It was to be filmed on 19 March with two dancers as protagonists, but then due to quarantine from Covid, it was canceled »adds Gaia explaining how her husband Adriano Giannini has been involved in the realization of the video clip of the individual linked to the project Gogaia , which was born to give voice to artists from other cultures to create, thanks to music, a listening opportunity accessible to all. The proceeds from the song's copyright will go to the two artists who played with her: Ezy Williams from Nigeria and Haruna Kuyateh from Gambia. With Gogaia , in fact, Trussardi is carrying out, at the same pace with music, the start-up incubation project starting from idea of ​​potential entrepreneurs who come from the great continent and who today find it difficult to find a job. The final aim is, therefore, to create an immigrant business as a tool for social integration. To date, there are two ongoing projects: one in the field of fashion and the other in catering.

