luca-argentero-and-cristina-marino,-the-first-threesomes-with-nina-speranza

Social holidays, the small hands of her daughter Nina and her pink feet. Fan questions, long live broadcasts, photos together. Then, the deeper awareness. «We are the only ones allowed to share our love», Luca Argentero wrote on Instagram , publishing two photos with his girlfriend Cristina Marino and the daughter Nina Speranza, born on 20 last May.

The actor, who usually shares a good part of his life online, lingering as little as possible on his private life, wanted to remind his audience that he was the only one, together with his partner, the arbiter of his choices.

What is shown, of the family life of Luca Argentero and Cristina Marino , is the result of a common decision. And the black and white photos, with the little girl's face covered by a pink flower, are there to witness it. Beautiful family portraits.

