luca-argentero-and-cristina-marino-who-in-quarantine-turns-into-a-barber

Also Luca Argentero and Cristina Marino #restanoacasa. And the actor, who is about to become dad for the first time, has to trust his partner blindly, enough to have his hair cut. « When the barbers are closed … Cristina thinks about it» , she writes on Instagram, trying to exorcise the fear of these days, as a caption to a beautiful couple photo.

The two announced the pregnancy last December, with another love shot: “You and I, we are three”. The birth, calculations in hand, should be in about two months.

E will be female, “for dad's joy”, the influencer and actress who loves large families said some time ago: «I would like three children».

Luca, class 1978, and Cristina, thirteen years younger, met in 2015 on the set of “Holidays in the Caribbean” , when he was still married to Myriam Catania (today linked to Quentin Kammermann from whom he had a son in May 2017). Cristina entered her life on tiptoe: «I would never allow myself to put myself in the middle of a wedding. And I am not even afraid of the affection that binds him to his ex-wife, he would be an animal if he said that for him that person no longer exists. He would not be the wonderful man I fell in love with. “

