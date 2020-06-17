luca-argentero-and-his-daughter-nina-speranza-who-“apparently-looks-like-me”

Luca Argentero became dad last January 20, when his partner Cristina Marino gave birth to Nina Speranza , firstborn for both. Since then the actor lives in a bubble: “ C dares I did in quarantine? I had a daughter “, he joked, and then added:” I didn't think it was possible to reach such great heights of happiness. I know it seems rhetoric when you hear others telling you but it's really like that, “revealed guest of And then there's Cattelan , on Sky Uno, without being able to hide the emotions.

The rest, like the lack of sleep, goes into the background: «I am lacking in sleep, it is a festival of colic », he added. Before confirming that he is (already) a very proud dad: “Apparently he looks a little more like me”. Cristina, as a lover of large families, would like three children.

And the wedding was also scheduled, postponed precisely because of pregnancy: «There is no hurry: there is love».

