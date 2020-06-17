World

Luca Argentero and his daughter Nina Speranza who “apparently looks like me”

nj June 17, 2020
Luca Argentero became dad last January 20, when his partner Cristina Marino gave birth to Nina Speranza , firstborn for both. Since then the actor lives in a bubble: “ C dares I did in quarantine? I had a daughter “, he joked, and then added:” I didn't think it was possible to reach such great heights of happiness. I know it seems rhetoric when you hear others telling you but it's really like that, “revealed guest of And then there's Cattelan , on Sky Uno, without being able to hide the emotions.

The rest, like the lack of sleep, goes into the background: «I am lacking in sleep, it is a festival of colic », he added. Before confirming that he is (already) a very proud dad: “Apparently he looks a little more like me”. Cristina, as a lover of large families, would like three children.

And the wedding was also scheduled, postponed precisely because of pregnancy: «There is no hurry: there is love».

The daughter of Luca Argentero and Cristina Marino, here is the first photo of Nina Speranza

Luca Argentero and Cristina Marino parents: Nina Speranza was born

