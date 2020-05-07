luca-argentero,-the-love-for-his-sister-francesca-in-a-dedication:-“other-than-joined,-i-would-say-stuck”

It is the photo of two children, which time has made almost unrecognizable. The one used by Luca Argentero to tell the love for the little sister Francesca is the image of another era. «Other than relatives, stuck I would say», wrote the actor on his Instagram profile, showing a family shot, of himself sitting on a carpet with his face hidden behind the hair of the little girl and her arms tight around her waist.

Francesca Argentero , who founded the charity association 1Caffè with her brother, placed the image on her social profile, and below it was a busyness of hearts and comments excited.

Cristina Marino , who will give Luca Argentero his first daughter, limited herself to a red heart. Nicolas Vaporidis posted two, Alessia Ventura has returned to one to seal a relationship between brothers that seems idyllic.

Francesca Argentero, born on 22 August of 1980, is said to be very close to his older brother, and the girl who founded the communication company in Turin Inside, often appears on the actor's social networks. And, from time to time, from the comments they exchange, it seems to identify him as well as the love they feel for each other. «The most beautiful Christmas present of my life» , Francesca wrote to her brother when he announced the pregnancy of his partner, Cristina Marino.

READ ALSO

Cristina Marino to Luca Argentero: «The older you get, the more beautiful»

READ ALSO

Cristina Marino reveals: “It will be a female, to the delight of her dad”