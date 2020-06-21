luca-guadagnino-and-niko-romito:-in-search-of-the-essence

This article was published in the issue 25 of Vanity Fair, on newsstands until 30 June.

Investigation of a friendship: “I met Niko Romito for the first time thirteen years ago. I didn't just meet him. I searched for it. I'm gourmand. I inquire, study, I am curious. They had told me about an extraordinary culinary experiment in Abruzzo. With Saverio Costanzo, with whom I presided over the Sulmona Festival, I went to visit him in his first restaurant in Rivisondoli ». In conversing with a three-star chef, Luca Guadagnino above all recalls the polar one that pushed him to drive for hours: «I underestimated the distances and I came out of time», a close formal hand and the discovery of a galaxy that was not content to simply explore.

Seen from the planet Romito, initially, the director was only a satellite : «Some time passed and just before Christmas I received a phone call from him:“ I'd like to have dinner on New Year's Eve with three friends “. “Call me late, I only have a small table next to the kitchen, but I warn you, it will be difficult to find a place to sleep”. Luca came, ate, said goodbye and just before finishing in three seconds he caught an incredible detail, a smoke that was nowhere to be found for a normal palate that displaced me and conquered me “.

Since then, in the distance: “A very long courtship”, jokes Guadagnino. “I prostrated myself and he remained indifferent, but there he remained dry and we exchanged the phone number.” The partnership between two artists who have transformed the complex essentiality into a flag not to be waved has grown in first gentle flurries , then impetuous because characters count no less than ancestry and places: « To say that Niko is wary would be simplistic. It is not at all, but hates bullshit . Although he is a star, he is the antithesis of what in the collective imagination is considered a star chef, he does a very difficult job that needs concentration and he does it in Abruzzo. Which is not a detail from Proloco. But it is together a specific fact, a magnificent place that makes land, sea and mountain cross and also a precise choice. For those like him who work there and for those who choose to reach him. Through the experience of intense friendship with Niko, you also experience the wonder of territories that are difficult to approach in winter and return lunar landscapes. Borderlands. Extreme outposts.

The five-mile plateau is an extraordinary area that changes constantly from month to month and for weather conditions it can also be extremely dangerous. ” Then, emphasizes Guadagnino, Abruzzo is made by the Abruzzese: “Who have a serious nature, different from the sometimes slightly forced heat of the Campania region and far from the cynical and affable declination of the Tuscans. It is a very independent nature that listens to you and really relates to you “.

A Casadonna Reale , where Romito planted his art: “At the beginning I didn't know anything about cooking and I had only inherited the small restaurant of my parents in Rivisondoli” , a training school that produces social revolutions in the culinary field starting from hospital catering. «They gave me mad» , nine rooms overlooking a valley that also conquered Celestino V and left a huge walnut tree where it was, right in the center of the point of view of anyone passing by. Romito and his team of visionaries, to put it with Guadagnino, “try to bring out a new masterpiece every evening”. They do it by working on the ingredients and not on the staging: «Because the job», says the chef, «it's all harnessed inside the bite, inside the ingredient, and for me being able to work by subtraction by removing this which is useless , “peeling” the ingredient and going to the heart of a gastronomic transformation that does not want to amaze you with the decorations, but only with the flavor, is basic “.

Listing the reasons for a friendship, Guadagnino reflects, “would be impudent. But Niko and I have come to communicate deeply also because there is certainly something that unites us “. Thing? For Romito it has to do with the ability to tune in to the waves of the other without bowing to the somewhat claustrophobic habit of periodicity: «We may not hear from each other for months and pick up on the thread from where we left off because we are united by the search for beauty . Luca asks important questions. Luca is curious. Luca doesn't stay on the surface. Look at a cup and see the energy of the craftsman behind it. ” For Guadagnino, who agrees on the superfluous of constant communication, harmony is based on inventiveness: “Niko knows how to see beyond the lines. Imagine a project opening up like a fan in front of an empty clearing and a ruined cottage and you understand exactly that behind the words there is an intention that will land in port ».

Not only food, smells and spices make them similar, Romito swears: «It would be boring» and it is not even just a matter of nature, although phlegmatic, confirms Guadagnino: « We are both ambitious and attracted by enterprise and we try to do it calmly and methodically, but I believe that in the end the secret that makes us feel really close is the constant desire to evolve and the refusal of the postmodern. Offering an artichoke on a plate is a risk, just like making a cinema that rejects the idea of ​​a language that manifests itself programmatically. It's what we aim for. Niko's results are exceptional. I'm trying”. He smiles. “We will see”.

Niko Romito, 46 years, from 2000 chef patron of the Royal restaurant, in just 7 years he has won 3 Michelin stars. In 2011, from Rivisondoli (Aquila) he moved the restaurant to Casadonna, former monastery of the 1500 in Castel di Sangro.

Luca Guadagnino, 48 years, director, film producer and screenwriter of international renown. His film Call me with your name won the Oscar in 2018 for the best non-original screenplay.