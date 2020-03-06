luca-parmitano:-“my-beyond-is-what-we-have-never-seen-and-we-are-looking-for”

We met the Sicilian astronaut during the preparation of “2020: Space Beyond “, the film that will tell about its recent mission

A screenshot from the trailer of 2020: Space Beyond (image: Nasa / Esa)

European Astronaut Center, Cologne – Luca Parmitano sits in front of us. The Sicilian astronaut of ESA is at the European astronaut center for the recovery period necessary after the 201 days spent on the International Space Station, from where he returned last February 6th. We meet him in the preparatory phase of 2020: Space Beyond , the film that next autumn will tell about the recent mission of the first Italian ISS commander. With more than 250 scientific experiments on board, the first extravehicular activity of women only, the arrival in orbit of the first astronaut of the United Arab Emirates and the most complex series of extravehicular activities ever carried out, Beyond , part of the Expedition 60 / 61, it is one of the most important space missions of recent years, for scientific, technological and symbolic reasons .

It is precisely this multiplicity that will account for 2020: Space Beyond , an Italian-German co-production by Skylight Italia, Beagle Media , 8 Road Film and Latte Plus Production (with Lago Film as associate). The film, directed by Francesco Cannavà , will be carried out with the support and patronage of the European Space Agency, the Italian Space Agency and with the technical support of Roscosmos, the Russian body. And with Wired as a media partner, which is why we had the opportunity to meet Parmitano in Cologne.

Luca Parmitano in the trailer of 2020: Space Beyond (image: Nasa / Esa)

Commander, he has been back for twenty days: how are you?

“I hope the evidence speaks for me: I feel very good and I was already on the landing. There is an exponential growth in the abilities we normally take for granted: walking, staying balanced, jumping. At the beginning you have the feeling of being able to do everything as before the departure, but it is a false perception: in some videos, I saw how my position was uneven or not perfectly aligned when I just landed. Today, during the usual training session, I tried movements to test the balance. I would say that the recovery is close to 100%. “

What was your first thought when Soyuz touched the Kazakh steppe?

“I would speak more of an emotion, fortunately not translatable into a thought: if I wanted to tell it in an image, I would compare it to what happens after a tsunami . The launch and entry into orbit are like an anomalous wave, capable of overwhelming all the senses, also transforming the orientation. The return is what follows that wave and in some ways it is the reverse, but it can be just as devastating, because although you come home, to a beautiful world where society, your affections, or simply the world await you open air, the impact of the shuttle also marks the end of an adventure. That in my case, but I think it applies to anyone who has experienced the thrill of a space flight, is something inimitable, which settles together with the desire to leave again as soon as possible “.

Starting again is a concept inherent in the name of your mission: what it means for you today Beyond ?

“ Beyond is a container and it is up to us to fill it. A few days after returning, a student with a flying saucer on her shirt asked me which one was mine beyond . I pointed out that my answer was drawn on her t-shirt: my Beyond is in what we have never seen and we are looking for, it is in the universe, it is life.

“When I chose the name of the mission, which I wanted in English because, as in the past, Latin is the language of science, I thought about the fact that we are working in the low Earth orbit for many years, with the desire to develop the science and technology that will serve to go to higher orbits, to the Moon, and then to become an interplanetary species. This progressive tension, for me, is beyond “.

His mission has been an important contribution to this advancement.

“More than Beyond it is every mission done on the ISS to make a contribution to the future exploration. The Expedition 60 / 61 was only one stage of this great and uninterrupted program “.

Outside the International Space Station (image: Nasa / Esa)

A stage that included 250 experiments, of which 30 Europeans entirely new and six commissioned to ASI by Italian universities. Can you give us an overview?

“It would be unfair to choose among the many experiments, some of great value and with a ten-year development, or others that have finished or started with our contribution. I liked that, in addition to an increase in science in general, we have focused attention on studies of the human body previously set aside, because we were focused on the cardio and osteo-muscular apparatus, which have a greater impact on our lives. I refer to some studies, in particular European ones, such as Grip and Grasp , designed the first to shed light on the systems with which the brain learns to manipulate an object in space and, the second , to understand how proprioceptive information is integrated with that coming from the other senses. They are both useful investigations, here on Earth, for example in the development of prostheses.

“Another equally interesting study was on temporal perception, which changes in space. Difficult to say why, but at least we can establish how and that is what we are trying to do. “

You have also been the protagonist of experiments of great technological importance.

“Yes, one of which received a lot of attention, Cimon : it is a study on artificial intelligence, a European project among the first to make a human being interact with a AI in a complex way. Another tele-robotic experiment was Analog-1 , which allowed me to drive a rover on Earth remotely and in real time using the haptic controllers , an interface that gives the operator the tactile perception of what the robotic arm feels on earth. It is an interesting experiment, because it has applications not only in the space sector: think of how useful it would be in dangerous areas or areas devastated by earthquakes, floods, collapses “.

Commander, he was the protagonist of a series of Eva among the most complex in history .

“I prefer to talk about it as an experiment that is close to my heart and for many different reasons: the Alpha Magnetic Spectrometer. It is difficult to limit its importance to a single scientific area: the AMS-2, which is looking for the particles that make up most of the cosmic mass, the so-called matter oscura , is an experiment in astrophysics, which will allow us to better understand the origins of the universe and how it evolves. It also has a significant technological component, because it will allow us to understand how particles can pose a threat to space navigation. It is a partly Italian project: among its principal investigators there is the astrophysicist Roberto Battiston , former president of ASI, and moreover he was brought into orbit by Roberto Vittori. These are aspects that lead back to particular periods of my life or to people close to me, and I am proud to have made a series of repairs to improve the performance of the instrument and to extend its operating life “.

The Earth seen from the ISS (image: Nasa / Esa)

He has documented some of the most serious environmental disasters in recent years. How did you find the Earth?

“Changed. I photographed the hurricane that devastated the Caribbean area at the end of last summer, I witnessed decidedly more human phenomena such as fires in the Amazon rainforest, southern Africa and Australia, clearly visible since the end of the northern summer; I have seen the floods that hit Italy, unexpected and inconsistent with what we are used to. I am unable to say whether the changes are natural or triggered by man, but I am a member of ESA, an agency that makes science its flag and the scientific community is almost in agreement in saying that what is happening in these years is unprecedented . We cannot predict the consequences on the ecosystem and on humans and there is no need for astronaut Luca Parmitano to bring these descriptions, just look at the numbers that are much more ruthless than anything I can say “.

What did it mean to become commander of the International Space Station?

“I am not ashamed to admit that it was a growth model for me. It allowed me to understand that we are good leaders, that is, good guides, when we are able to stand aside , when it is possible to make each member of the crew of his light grow and shine, without necessarily being the reference.

Especially in space, success is determined by the cohesion of the group, not by the individual who tries to improve his performance. “

A screenshot from the trailer of 2020: Space Beyond (image: NASA / Esa)

It was also the support of the extravehicular activity of two astronauts, Christina Koch and Jessica Meir, another epochal primacy .

“I believe that the importance of an event of this type consists only in giving us an alarm clock. We do extravehicular activities from around 50 years and it took us 50 years to normalize an age of women only. I am happy, because now it will no longer be a novelty : we will achieve equality between men and women in the world of space operations, and perhaps not only there, only when we have lost this extraordinary nature and all female spacewalk, as the colleagues of the Nasa , will be our daily life. “

Returning to the future, will we see it on the Moon sooner or later?

“I am still in the middle of my operational life, I have a good experience behind me with the International Space Station and if our future, as an international community, as a European Space Agency, is to go to the moon, I hope to be a good candidate for one of the missions. “

By the way, why return to the moon?

“ My answer is simple: we went there a bit like the Vikings, who touched the American continent almost without realizing it, or perhaps like Christopher Columbus, who arrived there by chance, without understanding the vastness of the surface or the importance of its discovery. I think the time has come to become like the pioneers of the Mayflower, that is to go to the Moon to stay there , to make it a complementary part of the world we already know. “