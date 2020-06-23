luca-zingaretti,-luisa-ranieri-and-eight-years-of-marriage:-“happiness-is-true-only-if-shared”

«Happiness is true only if shared». Luca Zingaretti chose an aphorism from others to mark his anniversary with Luisa Ranieri. Online, he wrote it in English, because such is the language of the original author. Other, he did not add. Nor should he have. Because the photo chosen to celebrate the eighth year from the wedding with the actress speaks for itself.

Zingaretti, in the image, has a smile as wide as his face. Composed, he sits next to the woman he met in 2005, on the set of the television miniseries Kefalonia . Luisa Ranieri, in a wedding dress and a bouquet of white roses, smiles at the officiant who, with a civil ceremony, celebrated his union. The image, taken from the private album of Zingaretti and Ranieri, seals the day of their wedding with spontaneity and realism. And, with him, he brings his colleagues' greetings. By Greta Scarano and Nicoletta Romanoff. “Wonderful”, they wrote, signing the “wishes” made to them (also) by the fans.

Luisa Ranieri and the Commissioner Montalbano of Rai have enjoyed all the affection of their public, who has never stopped believing in their love since 2005 adult. The two, who in 2011 had their first daughter, Emma, ​​met after the separation of Zingaretti from Margherita D'Amico, who arrived in 2004.

READ ALSO

Luisa Ranieri: «I am a mother who controls children from afar»