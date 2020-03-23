Lucia Bosé, Miguel's mother, dies. He was 89 years old

Black day for Italian literature and cinema: after the announcement of the death of Alberto Arbasino, who died at the age of ninety after a long illness, Lucia Bosé also leaves us, having blown out the eighty-nine candles just over two months ago . The actress, winner of the Miss Italy band in 1947, was the protagonist of a brilliant career cinematographic thanks to directors such as Luchino Visconti, Michelangelo Antonioni, the Taviani brothers and Federico Fellini. «Dear friends, I inform you that my mother Lucia Bosé has just passed away.

He is already in a better place »comments his son Miguel Bosé on Instagram, together with a photo that portrays the mother looking out of a blue door like her hair.

Her smile, together with the unforgettable electric blue hair and fair skin , remains an icon of the Italian costume, of a serenity restored after years of sentimental turbulence. After a long engagement with Walter Chiari, Lucia gets married to the bullfighter Luis Miguel Dominguín with whom she gives birth to her three children: Miguel, Lucia and Paola . Marriage takes her away from the cinema until divorce, when she returns to acting on the big screen in the sixties in secondary roles including that of the matron in Fellini Satyricon by Federico Fellini. His last appearance in the cinema is in I Viceré by Roberto Faenza, while the television one is in an episode of Sunday In sent in October of 2019, where he had the opportunity to retrace his career and the greatest loves of his life.

# ULTIMAHORA Muere Lucía Bosé por #coronavirusEspana https://t.co/az4dapyTmw – Informalia (@Informalia) March 23, 2020

Awarded with the Wilde Vip European Award for art and culture, honor conferred by Dreams Entertainment with the European Parliamentary Observatory in 2017, Lucia Bosé was able to attend important personalities such as Pablo Picasso and Ernest Hemingway. Portali like Ya es mediodía or Informalia explain that the causes of death could be related in some way to the coronavirus that Spain is experiencing, country in which Bosé had lived for several years. The news, however, was neither confirmed nor denied by the official channels.

READ ALSO

Miguel Bosé: «Have a good trip, Girl»