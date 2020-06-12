lucia,-wife-of-lino-banfi,-and-a-beautiful-love-story-(beyond-illness)

In the life of Lino Banfi , Lucia Lagastra c 'It has always been. Pasquale Zagaria, born into a modest family in Canosa, Puglia, has always wanted to be an actor. Even when the accounts didn't return, when the “bank place” seemed the only possibility for a normal life. There were times when even he, despite the great willpower, stopped believing that acting could be a way. Lucia, however, has always believed in him.

E Lucia is also there today: fifty-eight years of marriage, plus others 10 by boyfriends.

Now that Lino Banfi is not only a successful actor (from the Rai fiction A doctor in the family, to the mythical Coach in the ball, up to the comedy of the seventies comedies), but also Unesco ambassador and Unicef, Knight of the Grand Cross of the Order of Merit of the Italian Republic. Two children together (Rosanna and Walter), a few nephews, Lucia and Lino are the testimony of those rare loves that know how to be “forever” . And that not even disease can separate.

As Banfi has already told on TV, with delicacy and tears in her eyes, Lucia got sick. If others say Alzheimer's, he prefers to talk about neurological problems: “Forget a little about things, don't remember. But then he is also conscious and present “, the actor told long ago to 7 of Corriere della Sera , «I don't give up. The best doctors follow her. I want to stem the disease. I'm trying them all. And when I can I make her laugh “.

Their love has lasted since the days when they were two children from Canosa di Puglia . She was a hairdresser, he was an aspiring actor. As “boyfriends”, remember the 82 enne, the times when he lived in Milan – following a theater company – and he slept on trains stopped at the station, skipped meals: «Every now and then we exchanged a letter. You sent me some money. ' To get married, against the wishes of her parents, they had to stage the classic “fuitina” . The wedding was in 1962, without major celebrations: « at six in the morning in a sacristy », without a lira. To Lucia, however, she had promised that when the time was right they would celebrate in great: “In 2012 we celebrated the golden wedding”, he added, “blessed by Pope Ratzinger and surrounded by friends famous. “

In many years, the two have gone through all colors: from the money received on loan from the moneylenders, to the bad comments of the villagers (“you ruined Lucia!”), Until now about the possibility of working in the bank: «Feeling resigned, she took my hand and said:“ I don't want to have a sad husband by my side with a job he doesn't want to do. Continue your career as an artist! “. It was not easy to hear it said by a woman who had gone through everything she had gone through. “

Lucia's illness pains him today, but he does not lose hope: «Some time ago he asked me: “What if one day I don't have to recognize you anymore?” I replied tightening it: “It will mean that we will introduce ourselves again” ». Love is beautiful.

