luciana-littizzetto-and-her-children-in-foster-care:-«you-become-a-mother-in-a-bang»

«It was very difficult because with natural children a woman gradually learns to become a mother. With fostering or adoption you become a mother of a bang “. Word of Luciana Littizzetto , 55 years, which mom has become from one day to the next: Vanessa and Jordan , two brothers, who wanted to foster with the then partner Davide Graziano, when the two had 12 and 9 years. «In cases like these one must adapt, modulate, go on and love as you know do », said the comedian in connection with Mara Venier.

Today the two boys have respectively 25 and 22 years, and the actress has completed the path of adoption.

Both have always remained far from the spotlight, Jordan now lives between Italy and Spain while Vanessa graduated and lives in Turin, not far from mom Luciana's house. «When they arrived here they were already old enough. They had beautiful wounds alive and still today there are wounds that have not closed », continued the face of What time is it.



Before embarking on the custody process, the actress revealed that she had talked about it for a long time with Maria De Filippi, who was also Gabriele's adoptive mother. «One evening I was at the home of Maria De Filippi, who had already started the experience of custody with Gabriele. I spoke at length with her, I saw that he was happy “, continued Lucianina, ” I, at the time, was not married and I could not adopt. So I thought about custody. I had this idea of ​​accompanying a child on a piece of road and then letting him return to his natural family “.

Things then went differently: two children arrived . «It was not foreseen but they were two brothers, they could not be divided. And I suddenly became a mother: a Hiroshima-Nagasaki stuff, they were two, all doubled. And once you are there, what do you do? ». There are difficulties, he continues, but the actress never thought of giving in, not even for a moment: «You want to be a mother as mother as you can , but you seem to fail. Everyone gives you advice, I didn't understand anything anymore. When you become a natural mom, you learn things little by little. I sometimes felt lost. Then everything went well. And finally, Vanessa and Jordan decided not to return to the natural family, things went in a difficult way for them, but I would lie if I didn't say that for me it's a fortune “.

READ ALSO

Meghan Markle and the political turning point (with the dream of becoming president?)

READ ALSO

Sophie of Wessex, who took five years to adapt to real life

READ ALSO

Star-like sex: when celebrities “give the numbers”

READ ALSO

George and Charlotte with dad William: small volunteers grow up