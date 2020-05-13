luciano-ligabue-celebrates-30-years-of-career-on-social-media:-«thank-you-all-for-allowing-me»

The beard is sprayed with white and uncultivated, the hair disheveled and cheeky, but Luciano Ligabue is Luciano Ligabue even a meter away. In a public video on his social profiles he breaks the rhythm of the quarantine and chooses to share with the fans an important milestone: that of the thirty years since the release of Ligabue , the album that has marked the beginning of his career and that Liga holds in his hands in favor of the camera at almost two months from his 60th birthday, celebrated in the middle of the lockdown.

«This for me is not just an album or the first album, but a door that opened unthinkably thirty years ago to allow me to experience these thirty special, wonderful years, so I don't I can only really thank you “. The thought of Ligabue goes, in fact, to the fans who supported him and who listened to his music making him an icon of the history of Italian music, a multifaceted talent capable of filling the stadiums and infecting everyone with his evergreen energy, the same who has always accompanied him at the beginning.

READ ALSO

Luciano Ligabue turns 60 years, in the name of rock and energy

“In these days the excitement is obviously so great because it is impossible not to bring up the memories that populate these thirty years. Today I would like to blow on these thirty candles for a birthday that has to do with an album, but above all that has to do with thirty wonderful years. Thank you very much for letting me have them “. Meanwhile, his European tour is postponed to May of 2021, while the event 30 years in one day, expected in Campovolo the next 12 September still seems to be in doubt.

READ ALSO

Luciano Ligabue: «It's true, we make our life and undo it ourselves»