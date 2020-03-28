luciano-monosilio:-«now-i-will-teach-you-how-to-make-pasta-at-home»

Luciano Monosilio, class 1984, is loved in the capital. After important experiences (with Pierangelini, Uliassi, Crippa …), and having worked in places such as Roscioli, Tordo Matto and above all Pipero al Rex (later become Pipero Roma), from September 2018 he started his own business, opening Luciano-Cucina Italiana . In his restaurant, the pillar is pasta, both fresh and dry, which Monosilio celebrates not only with its legendary carbonara , but also with the other classic early capitolini and with contemporary recipes.

«Pasta means simplicity: the planetary mixer is a help, the machines to cut it too, but a rolling pin is enough and a knife to prepare it “he explains. The right man at the right time to explain how to prepare her within the home.

LE FARINE : «In my restaurant, who wants to make fresh, dry or egg pasta I only use durum wheat pasta . They can also be used at home, but it takes more time and more physical energy to mix, in the absence of a planetary mixer. Those double 00, of soft wheat, are fine. Don't forget to wet the flour with lukewarm water in order to develop more the glutinic mesh. ». Mistakes to avoid? «Salt must be used at the beginning of processing, dissolving it in the so the annoying crystals are not formed on the sheet. Then the temperature of the dough is important: when after letting it rest, it must be taken out of the refrigerator because it allows easier processing “.

THE RECIPE OF THE EGG PASATA . “For the classic one it takes 8 whole eggs, 200 g of semolina, 300 g of flour type 00, 2 precise g of salt. Dissolve the salt in a little warm water, create a fountain with the flour previously mixed, adding eggs and 2 g of salt. Work until a smooth and homogeneous dough is obtained and then leave it to rest for at least half an hour in the refrigerator, covered with a film. For a 'tougher' dough, insert 1 kg of type 0 flour into the mixer, 190 g of egg yolks and 350 g of whole eggs. Let it work until the dough is homogeneous and close it in a vacuum bag: if it is not, add a little water. Let it rest 12 hours in the refrigerator “.

THE COOKING «If you start coming to afloat, it is time to drain it without prejudice that it always goes from 3 to 4 minutes of cooking »says the cook. And an original format? “In the restaurant we turn twenty of them into paper, I have a soft spot for orecchiette which are as old as they are very good. Given the long time available, I recommend the underwire macaroni where the pasta is wrapped around the underwire in order to obtain many small spirals. Alternatively, you can also use a wooden stick that is not too thick. With a delicious ragout, made with sausage, they are the best “.

By the way, Monosilio also has us given some basis for the most popular sauces to season pasta: you can find them in the gallery

