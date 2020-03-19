luis-sal:-«my-escape-with-fedez.-i-am-the-short-arm,-he-is-the-expert-in-camouflage-“

The 20 The last 3 episodes of Celebrity Hunted arrive on Amazon Prime Video) , the new reality show that sees eight famous people forced to lose their tracks (Shot in pre-coronavirs times it works like a sort of breath of air to see them turn on the street as in these days no one can afford to do anymore).

Among the celebrities – all in pairs except Francesco Totti and Costantino della Gherardesca – there are Fedez and the friend Youtuber Luis Sal . We interviewed him to find out how they prepared, how they lived the escape and what they learned.

Let's start from the beginning: the preparation.

«After deciding to participate, we immediately started to organize an escape plan. We started working on it in August while Federico and I were on vacation together. We said to ourselves: “In the meantime, let's take advantage of the techniques we already use to disguise ourselves when we don't want to be recognized on the street.” And then, we did some research on how real criminals and fugitives managed to hide. He is a fan of A day in the trial court . I was thinking of El Chapo “.

Was it hard for you to get enough of a handful of euros a day?

«I took the situation there because I am more used to living with little than he is. I was a banker and a short arm. Especially on food. But despite that and despite the close coexistence, day and night, the team remained compact. “

The friends who helped you as you identified them?

«We had prepared a list of 30 names. But, in many cases, improvisation worked: freestyle ( Ride , editor's note) “.

How did you and Fedez meet?

«In 2017, I have started posting my videos on YouTube. Six months later he, who had noticed them in the meantime, invited me to his birthday. It was on that occasion that we met for the first time “.

And with Chiara Ferragni?

“It is a bit as if I had joined the family even before I met them in person. Chiara told me that Federico was watching my videos on his cell phone. Ironically, they knew me before I did. Fedez started following me on social media. As soon as they told me, I too started to do the same with him “.

What binds you?

“In many ways we are the opposite. But we are two creative people and we have other qualities that are complementary. He is hyper-productive and has more experience than I do. “

What did you learn from reality TV?

«Meanwhile, stay away from social networks for two weeks in a row. And it was beautiful. A sort of detoxification “.

How do you become a successful Youtuber?

“I watched thousands of hours of video until I said to myself:” There isn't what I'd like to see. ” And I started doing it ».

But his passion for videos had him since he was a child.

“Yup. I clearly remember what I thought at that age before taking the camera in hand: “How nice this moment, Luis will want to see him when he grows up”. It has always been like a kind of epiphany “.

Have you decided what you will do when you grow up?

«I want to open real businesses in the real world. For example, a bar, a restaurant. My absolute dream is a 5 star luxury hotel. But it will take fifty years. “

His mantra?

“If there is one thing you can never do, that thing is to give up”.

READ ALSO

Celebrity Hunted the first episodes

READ ALSO

Barra and Santamaria on the run