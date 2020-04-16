Luis Sepúlveda and Carmen Yáñez, “The most beautiful love story”

Last March 11 it was she who denied that her husband was very serious. «Sedated yes, but not in a coma», she wanted to specify in a rare public statement after having also tested positive at Covid – 19. A little over a month later, unfortunately, the coronavirus has swept away even the deepest hopes of Carmen Yáñez , poet, wife and twin soul of the Chilean writer Luis Sepúlveda , who disappeared at 70 years. The two were traveling around Spain for a festival, when they had the first symptoms at the end of February.

From there, hospitalization in Oviedo.

The writer of S the theory of a seagull and the cat who taught her to fly and de The old man who reading love novels he had left Chile as a political exile, after more than two years in prison, during the years of Pinochet's dictatorship. Since then her home had been Europe and her destiny – albeit for a long time from afar – has never ceased to intersect with that of the poet Carmen. of the most beautiful love stories in literature worth remembering, even more on days like these.

Of Luis and Carmen photos exist together only when they are very young or in their second half of life. No middle ground. And the reason is simple: Luis «Lucho» for friends, and Carmen ( «Pelusa» , his nickname) they met as kids in that Chile that still made you dream. «I was fifteen when I met Lucho, three less than he. It was my brother who introduced us, “she said in an interview a few years ago. The writer's reply: « It was of extraordinary beauty» . Carmen's family was well-off; Luis – thick beard and long hair – at the time was instead only “ a kind of hippie “. It is part of the most combative section of the Socialist party, Carmen also joins it. And shortly after she becomes pregnant . But not by mistake: « It seemed to me the only way to get away from all that pressure from my family».

But all in all they take it well in the family: «And now let's organize a party» , the father's reaction. After all Luis had told him the most important thing: I am really in love with him. The two – not even in their twenties – go to the wedding. It was the 11 September of 1971: «Exactly two years later hell would come. The coup and the dictatorship of Pinochet ». The eldest son Carlos, whose second name is called Lenin, was born instead in 1972. The first to be captured by the military dictatorship is the writer, after which it is also up to Carmen: “I learned of the arrest of Carmen during my hiding. I was upset. I didn't want him to live the hell I knew “, explained Sepúlveda in an interview a few years ago.

Carmen has never loved to talk about the torture suffered at Villa Grimaldi, the cruelest symbol of Pinochet's years. His poems have always spoken (“the many bloody bandages and the unmistakable smell of fear”). Sepúlveda, after having managed to escape, tries in every way to save her, even thinks of suicide, but in the end he just has to yield to hiding first in various countries of Latin America and then in Europe. Carmen, however, is saved only because she is believed dead , thrown away like a bag on the street. She too, at that point, only Europe remains, exile. Helped by a humanitarian organization, she arrives in Sweden , with his son Carlos.

In those years the writer v lives in Germany, in Hamburg, with his new German partner, Margarita. They met in Ecuador and together they will have three children. But «Lucho» and «Pelusa» meet in Sweden and from there they start writing long letters. They also call each other in the middle of the night, they chat until dawn. Carmen is the first to read her manuscripts, the most trusted. In 1981 they meet in Gothenburg at an appointment for writers. He is sure: she is still the girl she loved at 18 years. But, as often happens, women always take the initiative. To understand that their love was much less is «the other», Margarita: « I am fine with you, you are funny and also a good husband, but the only woman you loved is Carmen» . Point. To say goodbye they decide to organize a big party, a divorce party in the Black Forest: a way to share the separation with friends “.

And Margarita does another amazing thing: unbeknownst to her still husband, invites Carmen. «I arrived out of breath because I had forgotten about the ceremony and suddenly I saw Pelusa . The following day we left for Paris together. Since then we have not split up “, will remember later. To unite them, they always said, it was also the pain and the injuries from having to leave their country. On the train he took them to their second life together, from Germany to Paris, Sepúlveda wrote a poem for Carmen: La más bella historia de amor / The most beautiful love story . Their.

The last note of your farewell

told me that I knew nothing

and that I arrived

at the necessary time

to learn the reasons for the matter.

Thus, between stone and stone

I knew that adding up is uniting

and that subtracting leaves us

alone and empty.

That the colors reflect

the naive will of the eye.

That the solfeggios and the sols

double the hunger of the ear

Which is the road and the dust

the reason for the steps.

That the shortest way

between two points

is the tour that unites them

in a surprised embrace.

That two plus two

can be a piece by Vivaldi.

That the kind geniuses

are in the bottles of good wine.

In 2004, in Gijón in Spain, they remarried.



