Luis Sepúlveda in 10 (+1) books and 10 unforgettable sentences

«Modern life is made this way. You live and die at the speed of light. “ In rereading this single passage, condensed into Jacaré from an environmentalist Luis Sepúlveda , environmentalist, seems to guess a sort of fatalistic serenity. Ataraxia, the Greeks would have called it, if the Chilean writer, in his works, had not let himself be caught by a fervor incompatible with peace of mind. Sepúlveda, disappeared on 16 April 2020 for the complications following Coronavirus, he left his readers dreams and hopes, starting with the wonderful Story of a seagull and the cat who taught her to fly .

Luis Sepúlveda, from 1989, year in which he published The old man who read love novels , a book that would arrive in Italy only four years later, allowed to flow into its literary production the vision of the world in which he believed . Above all he told the saving power of love , understood as a deep feeling that with romanticism it has (always) nothing to do with, and the value of freedom, the only and truest viaticum for happiness.

He did it without falling into easy rhetoric. Luis Sepúlveda, a citizen before being a writer, the world has tried to change it by himself, with actions and courage, with confidence in the power of rebellion . Of writing he did what he said in his first novel: “an antidote against the terrible poison of old age”, a powerful antidote, harbinger of lightness and, above all, of education.

