World

Luis Sepulvéda in a coma, his wife denies

nj March 12, 2020
luis-sepulveda-in-a-coma,-his-wife-denies

Luis Sepulvéda in coma, la moglie nega Luis Sepulvéda in coma, la moglie nega

The writer has been hospitalized for coronavirus since 27 February at the Central University Hospital of Asturias (HUCA) in Oviedo

The news in the Spanish press that Luis Sepulvéda, the Chilean writer infected with the coronavirus, both in a coma with assisted breathing, seems to be false. The wife, who also tested positive for the virus but in good condition, issued a statement to clarify the real conditions of her husband, who would be sedated but stable, and not in a coma: “This is absolutely false. He was sedated as per medical prescription, but not in a coma “.

Indeed the writer's wife 70 enne has confirmed that doctors are recording an improvement in day in day.

The writer had been hospitalized at the Central University Hospital of Asturias (HUCA) in Oviedo on 27 February and March 3 had tested positive for the coronavirus scan with his wife.

The contagion seems to have occurred at the literature festival Correntes d'Escritas which was held in the city of Povoa de Varzim, near Porto, Portugal, since 15 on 23 February . Upon returning to Gijón, Asturias, the writer had begun to exhibit the first symptoms in such a way as to recommend hospitalization. His wife, the poetess Carmen Yáñez , of 66 years, tested positive for the swab, is not in serious condition.

nj

Related Articles

February 4, 2020
3

Global Non-metal 3D Printer Market: Technology, Future Trends, Market Opportunities 2020 & Key Players: Stratasys, EOS, GE, etc.

kate-middleton,-former-queen-at-buckingham-palace,-and-the-other-gossip-of-the-week
January 25, 2020
4

Kate Middleton, former queen at Buckingham Palace, and the other gossip of the week

January 24, 2020
5

Global Driving Support System ECU Market 2025 Touching New Levels | Comprehensive Study Segmented By Key Manufacturers : Aptiv (USA), Bosch (Germany), Continental (Germany), Hyundai Mobis (Korea), Hitachi Automotive Systems (Japan)

January 21, 2020
2

Electric Motor High Pressure Washers Industry Demand, Size, Share, Growth Opportunities, Market Potential, Segmentation, Trends and Forecast to 2025

Close