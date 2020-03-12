Luis Sepulvéda in a coma, his wife denies

The news in the Spanish press that Luis Sepulvéda, the Chilean writer infected with the coronavirus, both in a coma with assisted breathing, seems to be false. The wife, who also tested positive for the virus but in good condition, issued a statement to clarify the real conditions of her husband, who would be sedated but stable, and not in a coma: “This is absolutely false. He was sedated as per medical prescription, but not in a coma “.

Indeed the writer's wife 70 enne has confirmed that doctors are recording an improvement in day in day.

The writer had been hospitalized at the Central University Hospital of Asturias (HUCA) in Oviedo on 27 February and March 3 had tested positive for the coronavirus scan with his wife.

The contagion seems to have occurred at the literature festival Correntes d'Escritas which was held in the city of Povoa de Varzim, near Porto, Portugal, since 15 on 23 February . Upon returning to Gijón, Asturias, the writer had begun to exhibit the first symptoms in such a way as to recommend hospitalization. His wife, the poetess Carmen Yáñez , of 66 years, tested positive for the swab, is not in serious condition.