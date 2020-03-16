World

LVMH will manufacture hand gel in perfume factories for the Covid-19 emergency

March 16, 2020
LVMH produrrà gel mani nelle fabbriche di profumi per l'emergenza Covid-19

Not only perfumes, the luxury giant LLVMH has announced that it will produce hand sanitizers instead of perfumes to be distributed free of charge to French hospitals

Even the beauty industry does not remain immune to e coronavirus emergency and the initiatives that go to support those who are experiencing this moment so surreal and far from any possible imaginable scenario are multiplying day by day.

The latest news coming from the beauty front is that the colossus LVMH, the French group of Bernard Arnault, has announced the conversion of its factories and its perfume laboratories, among the most iconic in the world of perfumery, to produce sanitizing gel which will be distributed free of charge to hospitals, public and private Paris.

Coronavirus products for hand sanitization in this emergency period are among the most requested, together with masks, because they are among those precautions that can help keep the increase in infection at bay. The hand sanitizer, among other things, is among the products that are subject to shortages in France and LVMH in the note that it issued to communicate its decision on Sunday 15 March wants to prevent the exhaustion of supplies with this decision.

The goal is to produce twelve tons in the next week instead of the perfumes of Christian Dior, Guerlain and Givenchy and make-up produced in the factory. The company in addition to these brands also includes Louis Vuitton, Tiffany and Moet & Chandon .

«I want to thank LVMH for reacting so quickly: they made this proposal to us at 21 . 00 on Saturday and they confirmed it on Sunday “, commented the coordinator of the Paris hospitals Martine Hirsh to the AFP agency.

