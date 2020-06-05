“maddie-mccann-is-dead”:-the-suspect-is-a-german-pedophile

There is a turning point in the case of Madeleine McCann, the 3 year old English girl who mysteriously disappeared in the 2007 in Portugal. Scotland Yard has announced that a man who is now in prison in Germany is a “suspect” in the affair. The German prosecutor confirmed: “ We believe Maddie is dead “, and has kept the man's identity hidden in according to the privacy laws in force in Germany. But, according to the English tabloid Daily Mail , it is Christian Brueckner, 43 years , already convicted of sexual violence against an American woman 73 enne, raped in Praia da Luz , eighteen months before Madeleine McCann, the child on a family vacation, disappeared from the same location.

«The photos of the German pedophile Christian Brueckner released yesterday correspond to the description of a suspect reported by several people, four times, in Praia da Luz, around May 3 2007, when Maddie was taken away, “writes the Daily Mail . “And even the photos of two men – who may be the same person – released by the police in an appeal from 2013, share the similarity with the suspect. Tourists and locals of the Portuguese resort town reported to investigators that a “blond man” was wandering around of the condominium where the McCanns lived “.

Brueckner was already known to law enforcement agencies for being responsible for burglaries in hotels and holiday apartments shortly before Maddie's disappearance: according to German police he could have enter silently into McCann's apartment and kidnap little Maddie.

He is currently in prison in Kiel, in northern Germany. He had been arrested on 28 September 2018 in Milan on an international arrest warrant, but on charges of marijuana trafficking: he was blocked in front of the German consulate in via Solferino, where he was asking for the renewal of identity documents. The 10 following October was extradited to Germany.

“We continue to hope to embrace her again, but we are grateful to the authorities for this new information,” wrote Gerry and Kate McCann, the father and mother of the missing child, in a statement. «Whatever the final result of the investigation will be, we wish to reach a conclusion to find the peace we have lost» .

