madonna-and-her-six-children:-«happy-father's-day-to-me»

The third Sunday of June in a large slice of the planet, including the United States and the Great Britain , we celebrate the feast of the Pope. That's why last weekend the web was flooded with sweet photos and dedications: a social mess, in which a international star stood out thanks to a caption with a flavor provocative . This is Louise Veronica Ciccone, in art Madonna .

« Happy Father's Day to me » , wrote the popstar sharing on Instagram some images with her six children . “And to all parents who do their best in breeding, driving, inspire and teach ». A role that Madonna has played with the maximum commitment since 14 October 1996, when she welcomed her firstborn, Lourdes Maria , together with the boyfriend of the time, the personal trainer Carlos Leon.

The girl, who studies at LaGuardia Performing Arts School from New York, already remembers mom, with whom she has coexisted for most of his life. The situation of the second son of Madonna is different , Rocco John, born on 11 August 2000: five years ago, in fact, the family “rebel” chose to live in London with dad, director Guy Ritchie. « It wants more stability », he wrote then TMZ .

In 2006, then, after a visit to Africa to support one charity project , Madonna adopted in Malawi an orphan child, David Banda (15). Also in Malawi, three years later, he obtained the green light for a second adoption, becoming mother of Mercy James (14). Finally, in 2016, Madonna adopted the twins Esther and Stella: «I am grateful to those who made possible all this » , wrote the artist.

That on the day of the father's day not he forgot to celebrate his, Silvio Anthony, said Tony , who ha grown almost alone since Madonna's mother died when she was just five years old. «Thanks for sending me the sense of justice and the trust of fight for what I believe in “, reads in post . «But also for teaching me that in life nothing is free».

About parents who give their best.

READ ALSO

Madonna to the fans: “I too was infected with the coronavirus”

READ ALSO

Madonna and her boyfriend: love (social) is now official