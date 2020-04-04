madonna-thanks-italy-for-the-“solidarity-panaro”:-“god-bless-you”

«God Bless you Italy» , «God bless you, Italy» . This is Madonna's comment and thanks to the video posted on her instragran profile which in the historic center of Naples shows the initiative of “solidarity panaro”. Baskets along the streets where to leave food and help to those in need , a «suspended expenditure» is often accompanied by the words by San Giuseppe Moscati, «Who can put, who cannot take» .

The initiative, which started from Naples but arrived throughout Italy has warmed the hearts of many , and also that of the singer , who posted the video on his Instagram page and received (so far) over 2000 praise comments ( we also read a “Thanks!” by Asia Argento) and thousands of views.

The singer is actively participating in the fight against the spread of coronavirus with an information work and not only. In another message he says, always entrusted to social media: “I have changed my lifestyle to protect the people I love”, and warns: “We must take this virus seriously”. For this, she adds, she joined the Bill and Melida Gates Foundation project contributing to the program Therapeutics Accelerator of the foundation fighting the virus. “It is not too late,” he says, and adds: “I use this opportunity to remember all the people who work in healthcare around the world … I have enormous gratitude for you, thank you!”