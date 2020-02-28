«make-me-feel-beautiful»:-the-new-song-by-mia-martini-(25-years-after-her-death)

Twenty-five years have passed since that scratched voice and those hands that caressed the air left us, yet it is as if Mimì still felt it with us, as if the high and indomitable curls were still there, imprinted in a frame that continues to scroll without ever jamming. Mia Martini, make me feel beautiful , the documentary film made by the author and director Giorgio Verdelli and broadcast on Raitre on 27 February, was a way to keep her close, to collect the testimonies of those who lived and sang with Mia Martini, rejoiced and suffered.

Interviewed by the original images of the singer struggling with unforgettable interpretations such as that of Emotions , Cu'mme and At least you in the universe , the actress Sonia Bergamasco held the ranks of a story that collected the interviews of Loredana Bertè and Dori Ghezzi, Vincenzo Mollica and Caterina Caselli. True, powerful words, which have outlined a portrait of Mimi even more vivid and moving made even more exciting by listening to a song, Make me feel beautiful , which, in addition to giving the title to the program, reveals to the public a piece of Mia Martini's repertoire that has not yet been revealed.

Men do not change, Mia Martini, #Sanremo 1990 Review the documentary #MiaMartini #FammiSentireBella on @RaiPlay pic.twitter.com/GUl3kLnaXe – Rai3 (@RaiTre) February 28, 2020

To distribute it, twenty-five years after his death, is the Sugar Music of his friend Caselli , a way to tell everyone that Mimì has not abandoned us and that his voice, so warm and so powerful, it's still there to give us a song that no one had ever listened to. «Make me feel beautiful, beautiful as the sea. How was our love until yesterday. When you come back tonight, make me feel a star at the center of your sky and your melancholy and joy “ sings Martini interpreting a poignant love letter, the invitation to a man not to treat her like a sister, but to make her feel as beautiful as the first day. A way to hold on to his indelible memory, as if that cursed 12 May of 1995 had never happened.

READ ALSO

Mia Martini: «Let's remember it delicately»