«making-the-cut»,-the-fashion-talent-show-with-chiara-ferragni-on-amazon-prime

Among the latest, exciting projects by Chiara Ferragni, in addition to the documentary on her life and career presented at the last Venice Film Festival and launched on Amazon Prime, today on the same streaming platform a new television program was unveiled in which the digital entrepreneur took part. This is Making The Cut , a fashion talent show where emerging fashion designers from every corner of the planet will compete . To present him, after a two-year break from television competitions, none other than Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn: after the success of Project Runway in fact, the model and the famous fashion consultant have launched a new show, with a new set of judges, a more competitive end goal and a final prize of ben.

.. 1 million dollars.

In Making The Cut we will see 12 designers grappling not only with the creation of unforgettable looks, but also and above all with the construction of a global brand, a real point of arrival of the program : in addition to the inviting final prize pool and a tutoring program, in fact, Amazon will sell the garments of clothing of the winning brand in its fashion section. Obviously, standing out in such a large group will not be easy, as will impressing the demanding jury, made up not only of Chiara Ferragni, but also of the top model and philanthropist Naomi Campbell, by the actress, designer and singer Nicole Richie, by the stylist Joseph Altuzarra , and by the fashion editor Carine Roitfeld.

Emerging in the panorama of contemporary fashion, as we well know, requires more than a great sewing skill and an eye for fabrics and colors: it is necessary to manifest a vision that makes the difference, not only from the point of view from an aesthetic point of view but also in the values ​​that accompany it . And in Making The Cut we will have proof of this, admiring the work of designers of all ages and experience. Each of them will create one to three looks per week, one of which must be accessible enough to be sold on Amazon, and the winner of the weekly competition will see his creation immediately on sale in the program's virtual store , specially created by the American giant. Furthermore, to make the show as faithful as possible to the real fashion industry, all 12 participants will have to collaborate with another designer, be able to delegate to the tailors and design clothes for men and women of all sizes. Who will have won Ferragni, our judge, and who still Naomi Campbell? But above all, who will win the coveted final prize? We just have to click play on the first episodes arrived today, 27 March, on Amazon Prime.

