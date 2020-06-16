Managed File Transfer Market : Industry Analysis, Trend, Growth, Opportunity, Forecast 2020-2026 IBM Corporation, Oracle, Axway, swift file transfer, SAISON INFORMATION SYSTEMS CO.,LTD., Broadcom

A proficient team works meticulously with their potential capabilities to generate this finest Managed File Transfer Market research report. To put marketplace clearly into the focus, most up to date market insights and analysis has been offered via this report. This report broadly comprises of absolute and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints, major market players involved in this industry, exhaustive analysis of the market segmentation, and competitive analysis of the key players. Data collection modules with large sample sizes have been used in this Managed File Transfer Market report to pull together data and perform base year analysis.

Global Managed File Transfer Market By Solution (Application-Centric MFT, People-Centric MFT, AD-HOC MFT), Service (Consulting and System Integration, Support and Maintenance), Deployment Model (On-Premise, Cloud), Organization Size (Small and Medium Enterprises (SME), Large Enterprises), Vertical (Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI), IT and Telecommunications, Government and Public Sector, Media and Entertainment, Retail & CPG, Manufacturing, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Other Verticals), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026.

Market Definition: Global Managed File Transfer Market

Managed file transfer provides the security for the data while sharing it or transferring it to another sources. It might be in different forms such as sensitive or compliance-protected data, high-volume data and others, which requires the security when get shared. The manged file transfer service or software is used for many applications such as to securely manage sensitive data, enhance operational efficiency, to automate data exchange across systems and applications, and many others.

Market Drivers:

Rising demand for data governance and security will drive the market growth

Growing need of file transfer solutions in SME segment is propelling the growth of the market

Increasing number of cybercrime requires advanced solution which is augmenting the market growth

The government rules for data privacy and security acting as supplement for the market growth in the forecast period

Market Restraints:

Lack of awareness about managed file transfer may hamper the market growth

The threat of substitutes such as file sync and share services restraints the growth of the market

The third party vendor’s involvement is a major restraint for market in the forecast period

Segmentation: Global Managed File Transfer Market

By Solution

Application-Centric MFT

People-Centric MFT

AD-HOC MFT

By Service

Consulting and System Integration

Support and Maintenance

By Deployment Model

On-Premise

Cloud

Organization Size

Small and Medium Enterprises (SME)

Large Enterprises

Vertical

Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)

IT and Telecommunications

Government and Public Sector

Media and Entertainment

Retail & CPG

Manufacturing

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Other Verticals

Key Developments in the Market:

In February 2019, JSCAPE, a provider for managed file transfer solution released the new product. The new flagship MFT server product is released for amazon AWS marketplace which will help the existing and prospective customers to easily launch the windows instances on amazon AWS environment. The main focus is to improve their service for managed file transfer solution on cloud platform through JSCAPE AWS marketplace offering

In February 2019, FileCatalyst, a file transfer solutions provider launched the new cloud-based turnkey file transfer service. The FileCatalyst spaces will be offered by company on the monthly-based pricing model which will help the customers to pay as per their uses or subscription. Thorough this service company is focused to attract the customer to increase their customer base

Competitive Analysis

Global managed file transfer market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of managed file transfer market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East and Africa.

