manuel-bortuzzo-turns-21,-his-father's-wishes:-«you-are-unique,-for-me-and-for-all-of-us»

Manuel Bortuzzo on May 3 2020 accomplishes 21 years. And to congratulate him via Facebook is dad Franco. «Life is a huge theater, the scenes change, but the best actors remain . Today I am 21 and you are showing what you really are: unique for me and for all of us. Best wishes ! », Writes the man as a dedication to his son swimmer who had fulfilled his dream of training with the champions and aiming for them at the Olympics.

This was his life of «before» , the «after» instead started on February 2nd 2019 when Manuel was wounded with a gunshot wound in Rome by two people who thought they had another man in front of them and who have already been sentenced at first instance. Manuel has been paralyzed, today he is in a wheelchair but does not lose hope. If your goal was the Olympics before, now it is to walk independently again .

Life is a huge theater the scenes change but the best actors remain ❤️ today they are 21 and you are demonstrating what you truly are ❤️unique for me and for all of us Best wishes ❤️👍 Posted by Franco Bortuzzo Fkb on Saturday, May 2, 2020

He has already returned to swimming, as he told us last January: «When I sit I don't feel anything, I am incomplete. If I swim my legs, even if only by inertia, they move, I feel enveloped. Today I travel on 4 kilometers a day, or rather 160 tanks ». The best actors remain.

