manuela-bortolameolli:-«the-passion-behind-that-m»

It is nice to discover that behind the success of a brand there is a great love story. It is as if those ultra-feminine parkas, those technical trench coats and those eternal leather jackets take on a further allure. To lead the brand, in fact, there is a solidarity couple: she is Manuela Bortolameolli , co-founder with her husband Diego Mazzi of Diego M, the famous brand of luxury outerwear, where that “M” stands for the initial of her name and his surname, “But also as Muse, Fashion, Milan, Music”, specifies joking Manuela.

They both carry on the company with great passion: he in the role of creative director, she engaged above all in the commercial part, from marketing to sales. Their collections start from Lazise, ​​their headquarters, and are then distributed all over the world, with a mandatory stop in the Milan flagship store, in Corso Venezia.

Isn't it difficult to work in pairs?

“Working as a couple is a talent that develops by working together, respecting roles and only having a project and a great common passion”.

Don't you bring your work home?

«The first article of our family constitution is not to do it, often it is not easy but we impose it. We can do this by moving our “disputes” and discussions to another ground. We love to go for a walk together in the morning and there often many new ideas come to mind and we are more lucid in solving problems “.

What is your balance made of? Should you say the strength of your professional relationship?

“Our balance is the fact of knowing that the other person is always there, especially in this period of moral ups and downs; if you didn't help us we would have already closed. The strong point is total trust in the other and having tried to divide our talents by respecting each other's work and always sharing important decisions. Our most important goal is seriousness, solidity and respect for what we have “.

You deal with luxury: what is luxury for her?

«For me, luxury is buying me a well-made garment or dress, with beautiful fabrics, well-stitched, eco-friendly, lasting several seasons, which is versatile and recognizable and which makes us special».

I know you follow the commercial side: what do you expect the problems resulting from this pandemic to be?

«Unfortunately, the problems will be many, people are discouraged and in panic, there will be a huge generational change. We, the homeland of fashion, have been among the most affected without having a network of support and concrete help from the state, as has happened in Germany. I don't like talking about politics, but it is clear that many mistakes have been made in the past decades and we find ourselves unprepared for this. I think it will be a very difficult year for the entire supply chain and we will all come out changed. I just hope that behind all this there is not a worldwide evil project with the interests of multinationals or anything else that our brands, our hotels and our economy can buy at a cheap price. Sometimes I think we lived in the land of toys and we didn't even notice it! “.

Where do you think we are with the gender gap?

« I believe that women are now very fierce, often more prepared and that they know what they want. I do not speak as a feminist, but as an entrepreneur and in work I trust women more than men: they are more loyal, ready to team up and suffer a little more to achieve the goals they set themselves “.

READ ALSO

Women in the world

READ ALSO

Giovanna Buzzi, the awards, the theater and mother Gae

READ ALSO

Laura Colnaghi Calissoni, the art of weaving success