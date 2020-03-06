many-more-or-less-strange-theories-about-the-new-coronavirus-in-italy

According to official data, Italy fluctuates between the third and fourth position for the number of people who have Covid – 19, is we are first in Europe. Those who do not accept reality invent inventive explanations to justify the surge in cases

(photo: Ina bender / Getty Imagese)

The exponential growth of the number of our compatriots that in the last days tested positive for coronavirus created a strong apprehension and forced the Italian government to take unprecedented measures to the world of the school and for the sociality . While our health system tries to better manage the wave of hospitalizations and emergencies, a multitude of have spread (online and in general chatter) hypotheses and strange theories , which sometimes result in in real hoaxes.

Among the themes most touched by this pourparler the question of the number of Italians who contracted Covid – 19. If with our over 3 thousand cases emerged we are in third place in the world (first is China with 80 thousand, then South Korea comes with over 5 thousand and just behind us is Iran with 2. 900), in the Old Continent nobody passes us . Germany, France and Spain, which are currently the most affected countries, currently count among the 200 ei 300 cases each, while the others (from Switzerland, the United Kingdom and Norway) have not yet reached the threshold of 100.

It must be said, however, that all the other countries (apart from China, which has already passed us) are also experiencing the phase of exponential increase in the number of infected people, so much so that in fact more than “fewer cases “ we could speak of ” delay in the epidemic curve “ compared to Italy, with one time lag of 7- 10 days. On the other hand, we also counted as soon as 200 cases just on Monday of last week, and this is certainly not a distant past. To explain this discrepancy – temporal or otherwise – compared to other European countries, the hypotheses multiply and are wasted . Some are not totally crazy (but still far from receiving scientific confirmation), others instead yes . We have collected almost twenty of them here, limiting ourselves to inserting some more details on those which are at least rational. One thing is certain: at least conspiracy theorists and theorists should agree and find a common line, otherwise in this mishmash of hypotheses one ends up losing credibility .

1. In Italy we have made too many pharyngeal swabs

It is certainly among the most discussed hypotheses, and can have a background of truth . It goes without saying that performing at the beginning a greater number of swabs (even on asymptomatic people) can lead to identify a higher number of infections, but it is difficult to argue that this can b the difference from the other states. If France actually performed much less checks at the beginning, in the United Kingdom the count of tests carried out has always remained of the same order of magnitude as ours, yet the cases were much lower.

Two other data partially reduce the scope of this possible buffer effect: first of all in the last few days we have seen a progressive in our country growth of the reported cases, and this increase did not go hand in hand with the number of swabs performed . In fact, in the last week we have performed every day between the 2. 200 and the 4 thousand tampons, with an oscillating trend (indeed, between the 28 February and March 2 we carried out less and less, and then went back in the following days), yet the daily cases have passed since 250 from a week ago ai 400 – 500 of the last days. The other aspect is that the epidemic curve of the other countries is also following a similar trend to ours, so the cases also appear elsewhere with the temporal progression that would be expected.

2. Italian politics and media do not cover up the news

According to this narrative, we would be the only country so unwary to have institutions and journalists who tell the truth , while in the rest of the continent the omertà and so the real numbers of infected and deceased would have been hidden.

This thesis contains a very serious accusation of lack of transparency towards other states, which should at least be demonstrated. One of the most recurrent arguments is that in Germany there was already the first case of contagion at the end of January ( however asymptomatic) occurred on European territory, but that outbreak would have been completely covered up in the media. Which is false first of all because the news was given, also in Italy and in scientific journals, and then because in that case the contagion was completely contained and did not start an epidemic outbreak: contact tracing worked and quarantine measures were effective, thanks also to a simple and short chain of infection. And then, if the other countries covered up everything, today we would not see that explosion of the cases that instead is regularly documented.

3. Let's do the math

For example, including people who have coronavirus but were already quite sick before contracting the infection. In this case it is a question of defining criteria, and it is no coincidence that in the official documents (waiting to know the details) there is no mention of “dead by coronavirus “ but of ” people who died and tested positive for coronavirus “, waiting to evaluate the medical records one at a time .

(graphic: Gimbe Foundation, translated and adapted by Fong et al, 2020; Eid Journal / Cdc)

However, it is not just an Italian theme: the United Kingdom, in fact, has decided to subject all patients hospitalized in pharyngeal swab to intensive care , in order to check if there are other cases that have not yet emerged.

4. It's a Big Pharma and biomedical plan

Somehow also ventilated by some political exponents, this theory predicts that the increase in cases has been (it is not known how) driven by some business interests . Some say from the pharmaceutical companies manufacturers of antiviral treatments or vaccines, others point the finger at those who, on the biomedical front, deals with masks or gel hydroalcoholic .

In short, instead of thinking that fortunately there is someone who provides (or is working to provide) tools to reduce the impact of the epidemic, companies are accused of having fueled or even generated the current situation.

(photo: Marco Di Lauro / Getty Images)

5. All the fault of the pollution

“The Po Valley is the most polluted area in Europe: that's why all this spread of the virus In the north of Italy”. That the air pollution does not act as a cure-all for the respiratory tract and what is known, as well as that the Po Valley do not stand out for cleaning the air: something very different, however, is to maintain there is a direct cause-effect relationship between pollution and coronavirus, to the point of believing that this is the only reason why the Lombard outbreak was created, also because this theory would not explain at all because right there and not in other points of the same plain. At the moment, therefore, it is at best a hypothesis, and science can hardly attribute to pollution a role superior to that of possible cause .

6. We were unlucky

In his invocation of the role of fate, this theory admits the existence of a certain randomness in the appearance of outbreaks, which may not even be so far-fetched. If with this the ambition is to dedicate oneself to amulets and propitiatory rites , better forget it. In general, however, it makes sense to argue that, before arriving at that uniformity typical of the law of large numbers, each distribution must start with something random, with a anomaly in fact unpredictable.

7. We have too many relations with China

This thesis lends itself to a double reading level. The first, less conspiracy theorist, is that our country was from the beginning one of the most exposed to contagion because of the profitable economic relationships that we have with the East. The other, decidedly more brainy, is that by virtue of the agreements on the silk road we would have ended up among the targets of an economic-military-terrorist attack conducted by the opposing countries of China. Like for example the United States, which therefore would also have made an own goal as they in turn are starting to fear strongly due to the effect of the coronavirus on their own territory.

(photo: Getty Images)

8. Damn Italian expansiveness

Too much gestures, warm handshakes, kisses , hugs and demonstrations of affection in greetings. “If we were like the peoples of northern Europe, colder and more detached, we certainly would not have this hotbed” . In the phase in which we are now to hold back makes sense , and in fact falls within the guidelines indicated by the government and institutions, but generally blaming the docks on the cheek of the arrival of Covid – 19 in Italy it is a somewhat strong thesis. As if in the rest of the world people lived isolated inside bubbles.

9. We have blocked too few flights

We needed more closure, a total blockade of the borders and obviously one stop to the traffic sea, rail and air transport. Yes, if Italy had isolated itself from the rest of the world, perhaps we would not have imported the coronavirus, but the isolation to which it refers would have had to take place at least since the beginning of the year, when still no one discussed it, given that the virus is in our country since well before mid-February. And invoking total isolationism would have its downsides, especially for a country that bases its economy on tourism and exports.

10. We have blocked flights too much

“Were we the only ones in Europe to block direct flights from China? That's why we ended up with the coronavirus! “. This thesis is based on one argument: air exchanges with China continued despite the blockage of direct flights, and the people who made a stopover in other countries before reaching Italy were not tracked , because it would have been impossible. Compared to the previous one, at two o'clock. And in any case the story of this 2020 is showing us how in fact it is impossible for all countries to really be able to block the circulation of the virus. At most you can slow down a little.

11. The culprits are newspapers and journalists

Sometimes accused of being too alarmist (for some cases yes), other times too optimistic (which is also true), other times of not being able to cover up information (which is certainly true, given that indeed everyone rushes to publish any half-news) , reporters and commentators were guilty of everything , even of the spread of the virus itself. But beyond the fact that so far they have respected little and badly the rule of the meter away when they crowd around to the people to be interviewed, they have little responsibility for the epidemic.

(photo: Getty Images)

12. Our doctors were not very careful

In addition to ungenerous towards the professional category most exposed and most committed to limiting the health impact of the epidemic, this accusatory theory is really not very sustainable. Here on Wired we have already told several times how difficult it is to stem the contagion in its stages initial, and in the case of the outbreak of Codogno it seems clear that the virus has spread mainly outside of the environments hospital.

13. We underestimated the risk



This argument is rather recurrent, but it is not always clear what we are referring to. Should more alarmism have been spread on a social level? Should we close national borders? Should we have buffered all people hospitalized or in bed with the flu? We should have close the country as a precaution weeks ago?

Risk management, both operationally and communicatively, is not a simple matter, and the principles of balance and of the proportionality of the measures are not always simple to respect . If you really want to talk about underestimation , perhaps the phase in which more distortions emerged is that of the days immediately following the identification of the red zone (therefore when the trend of the last few days was now inevitable ) in which a large part of the narrative was set on “return to normal” and on “reopening” , in a phase in which the risk management rules would have imposed the exact opposite.

14. Conspiracies of special interests

This category includes an infinity of quirks, sometimes even joking, with which one would like to allude to a little hand led by some lobby that would have favored the infection in our country. Someone talks about the chains of large organized distribution , which would have thus dealt a blow to small traders, someone instead mentions the video streaming companies , which would now have an easy life in beating the cinemas, still others talk about the Inps which could finally lighten its outputs. A little more and we will see the conspiracy of the minor sports, which would like to remove visibility from football , that of the machines servants for coffee, who would enjoy taking customers away from bars , and also taxi drivers, who would be happy with the fears of taking public transport . The reality, unfortunately, is that instead we all basically get lost.

(photo: DENIS LOVROVIC / AFP via Getty Images)

15. Coronavirus in Italy does not exist

There is also this. He wrote about it Libero , giving voice to the president of the Order of Biologists: “Ours is a Po virus, it has nothing to do with China” . The reference is to the fact that the viral strain spread in Italy is slightly different than in Wuhan, but to claim that it is an epidemic other than the Chinese one is simply insane, and scientific data prove it.

16. The trigger is global warming

If on the one hand the incidence some phenomena on a global scale also deserves to be explored in relation to climate change, it is not clear how global warming should have penalized Italy, and precisely the North . For the global spread of the disease it could be discussed, but to justify the differences between European countries it seems very little credible.

17. The virtuous anti-pollution plot

In its madness, it makes sense: plots must not always be driven by evil. According to this theory, the epidemic was in fact deliberately spread by some phantom secret agent, but to do the good of the planet . And he would have done it first in China, where the polluting emissions actually decreased by 25%, and then in Po Valley , which more than any other Italian area needed a forced stop of climate-changing emissions. A little drastic, as a measure, but still effective.