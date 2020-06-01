mara-venier-after-falling-from-the-stairs:-«a-nice-fracture-to-the-foot»

The radiography , as promised live, was made once the episode was over. Mara Venier, who in Domenica In announced that she had fallen scale («A terrible blow to the head»), explained how every suspicion was concrete. «A nice fracture to the foot, olè», he wrote on Instagram, publishing a snapshot of his leg in plaster on a bed at the Concordia Hospital, in Rome.

What will happen to the Rai container, Venier did not bother to write it. But the stoicism of “Aunt Mara” is such that it has become proverbial over the years.

The presenter, on Sunday 31 May, aired with her leg stretched out on a footrest, saying she was ready to postpone any medical examination in order to save the cuckoo . What, this, which she also did twenty-five years ago, when one unrestrained dance with Luca Giurato caused her a distorting rotational trauma of her right knee, with injury to the external and meniscal ligaments.

