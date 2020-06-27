mara-venier:-«the-freedom-to-be-myself»

For a person accustomed to never standing still like Mara Venier forced stopping in bed because of a broken foot risked becoming a prison, a sentence to be served in silence of a room covered by the heat of late June. Mara, who answers the phone with her usual attitude, solar and maternal, has thought well of taking up time with the television on: «Now I'm watching The great escape with the great Steve McQueen. Since I can't get out of bed, I take this opportunity to review all the old movies »he says explaining that he doesn't even disdain Netflix , especially Narcos, El Chapo and La Reina del Sur with Alice Braga, «not that other version with the Mexican actress “.

The only times she moved during the weeks of hospitalization were for Domenica In , the program that he successfully conducted on Raiuno for the sixteenth time and that he did not give up nor for Covid – 19, which he told in a studio without an audience and with guests in video connection, nor for the fracture that has forced her to bed for a month and that has not yet fully calcified.

«It takes time, it's a very long thing. I can't put my foot on the ground, “reveals Venier with a veil of bitterness. “I'm going crazy, I who used to do everything and that I was not standing a minute from 5 in the morning” insists a few hours before the airing of the last seasonal episode of Domenica In , the 41st, the longest ever. “The director of Raiuno asked me to go on until 14, but I never thought of going up to the end of June. It remains that I didn't want to give up: I didn't do it for Covid, did I have to do it for a fall from the stairs? Even though I could stay there, I fell head over heels. I try to take things with philosophy and repeat that it will pass. ” To put a hand on her shoulder are, however, the ratings that have broken through the wall of 22% of share and the affection of the public , made up of over but also by many young people, who follow her on Instagram – has 2 million followers – and writes that he managed to survive the anguish of the emergency also thanks to his: “The public gave me strength in moments of despair, and if I went ahead it was because I felt that I should have given back what they have always given me”.

How much are you suffering from not being able to dedicate yourself to cooking, a great passion of yours?

«I'm going mad, in fact. But not only because I can't cook: I am forced to take crutches even to take those four steps to get to the bathroom, only that I get back pain and I have to spend all the time in bed. On Sundays, the authors and my son will collect me in four, to take me down in a wheelchair or in my arms to get to the studio. Poor things, they arrive that are destroyed. Not to mention the return journey to bring me back up. “

The 28 June is the last episode of this edition of Domenica In, but it is also his 14 th wedding anniversary with Nicola Carraro.

«We got married in 2006. Before Covid we were used to a married life of great freedom because he was often in the Caribbean and Santo Domingo: for the first time we found ourselves living together all day. At first I was puzzled, since I was used to going out with my friends in the evening and I hardly ever ate at home. I began to wonder: what will coexistence be like, isn't it going to be on our balls? Instead we came out stronger, these months have brought out our weaknesses and led us to protect each other. Ours is an adult love, the strongest of all. For the first time I saw Nicola, who has always been my oak, moved during the video calls with our nephew Claudietto and there I understood that this time it was I who had to give him the strength he lacked “.

Before she agreed to return to Domenica In , Nicola had advised her not to do it: how come?

«He knew that when I start working I give my whole self and he didn't want me to ruin my life. But Domenica In was my revenge: they had sent me away in a bad way, I had been humiliated and, when I had asked for an appointment, they had also denied me. Being told that I was old, finished, made me suffer. In the meantime, before Mario Orfeo and Angelo Teodoli called me back, I had a great time thanks to Maria De Filippi. Between Tu Sì Que Vales and L'Isola dei Famosi I was completely myself, and it is for this that, when I went back to Domenica In , I said “now you do as I say”: I had nothing left to lose. I have been Mara to 100% in the gaffes and also in the pissings, I have never hidden my frailties and if still today I have to send someone to fuck me I'll send it quietly . At this age I can only be this way, and I think the public has appreciated it “.

You are a very physical woman: didn't you miss being able to hug your guests in the studio during the lockdown weeks?

“It is clear that it was not the same thing, but empathy was always there. I had very generous guests, friends who expressed a lot of love for me. Like Mika, who discovered just before the connection that her mother had been hospitalized urgently and that she called me in the evening to apologize and reschedule her intervention. In these weeks I have been given a lot, evidently I have sown well “.

In the meantime he also had a challenge from Achille Lauro…

«On Instagram he told me that we have to do a ballroom dance together. It will mean that I will have to do ball physiotherapy on purpose to dance with Achilles “.

You are very social. The phone carries it even when it is on the air to send live voice messages: why don't you separate it?

«When Giovanna Ralli told of Celentano and Mori, a minute later I received their vocal note commenting on the incident: it is a different way of doing television».

Let's go back over the years: once, among the guests, she had Cameron Diaz who asked her to try on her shoes. If it is kept?

«They were Gucci shoes that she adored, but they didn't fit because I wore the 40 and she the 38. I would have gladly given them to her: she was very nice, crazy “.

Has it happened other times that an interviewee asked you to try something of your own?

«It happened with Sharon Stone. I joined her in Las Vegas while she was shooting Casino with Robert De Niro, I went to the Ceasar Palace, which I knew well because I always went with Arbore, and they told me that I would had 20 minutes with her. I waited a few minutes – not like Madonna who made us wait for eight hours and then I sent to shit – and went into the suite. I had a beautiful velvet dress by Donna Karan, Bulgari's jewelry and Gucci shoes, and I stayed there for two hours. Sharon spoke in Italian, said that she wanted my jewelry and wanted to try on my dress, only that I had two boobs that never ended and, when she put it on, she danced inside it. Shortly afterwards his agents arrived, but it wasn't my fault, it was the lady who held me back. I have a wonderful memory of that meeting. With women in particular, there has always been a good climate, a nice sympathy “.

In these weeks in bed he is covering many films. Does Nicola keep you company?

«No, because our house is on two floors, I am up and he is down. For a few years we haven't had the same room because he always has air conditioning on, which hurts me, and falls asleep with the TV on all night, which disturbs me. After this fracture, however, we will probably try to take a house all on one floor: the time has come to adapt to our age, we are now differently young “.

How old do you feel?

«18 and, in fact, I still want to do everything. I have had many different lives with different companions: 8 years with my first husband, 8 with my son's father, 12 with Arbore, 6 with Calà and 20 with Nicola “.

In this regard, you have dispelled the myth of not being friends with ex.

«I have a good relationship with almost everyone. When there has been a great love, one cannot forget everything. With Arbore, however, I made a little effort: I wanted to be friends with him immediately, but he was resistant. In recent years a relationship of affection and esteem binds us, the other day was his birthday and we felt. We often call each other and talk about the best moments of our life together, he is a person I still love very much. And then there is also Jerry, who is now a brother. I am very happy with this, it is bad when you get hurt “.

A few days ago she shared the cover of Playboy on Instagram who saw her pose very young: what effect does that photo see? ?

«I feel tenderness, because it was clear that I was scared. I had just arrived in Rome and worked as a model for fashion shows and photographs. When they offered me that cover for Playboy , which was an erotic newspaper, I said that I would have posed only dressed without undressing and they accepted, in fact I am wearing a swimsuit and this top Indian I loved. She was thin and all eyes “.

Do you consider yourself shy?

“I was, especially when I started being an actress and I didn't want to undress: I was also very modest. It is something that I think I have overcome with time because shyness leads you to be free “.

A thought about returning to acting, however, has never done so.

«I don't really think about it, also because making cinema is very tiring and I'm used to it by now. When asked for a name, however, I replied Ferzan Ozpetek because there is something magical between me and him, it is as if we have always known each other. I love your films very much “.

The divas are often criticized for taking themselves too seriously: she, with her imitator of Striscia la Notizia Francesca Manzini, has us made a cover.

«Many did not expect it because they were convinced that I was annoyed and angry about that imitation. Self-irony leads you to overcome difficult moments, especially when you do a job like this where there is a risk of being attacked by the public – on the other hand, you cannot please everyone. And that's why, when Alfonso Signorini proposed it to me, I immediately accepted. I was calling Francesca on the phone but she did not answer me because, probably, she was afraid that I wanted to lead her. It did not seem true to her: it was her first cover and I saw the me from the beginning. At this point in my life I think I have had a lot and I don't expect anything anymore. If I can give a little joy and a chance to other people, I'm just happy. “

Is that why you are thinking of traveling companions for the next Sunday In ?

«It will probably not be a permanent cast, even if we will make all the decisions in my home in the next few weeks together with Stefano Coletta. I would like someone to lighten the three and a half hours of live broadcast, which could perhaps go into some episodes but, of course, we must be careful to change if things are going so well and the program is so successful ».

For the next season there is a rumor that a new program conducted by Alfonso Signorini could be broadcast on Canale 5 on Sunday afternoon: how would you live it?

«Alfonso is a great friend and I think it is important to have respect for the work of others. This is my philosophy: everyone makes their own. Ours is already a difficult job, which is why we must not give in to provocations. I look at mine and I hold a great esteem towards everyone “.

Last year went in the early evening with La Porta dei Sogni : and next season?

« The Door of Dreams will not be rebuilt. I don't know if Coletta has something in mind, but it's enough for me Domenica In , which is the perfect program “.

Before you were called to Mediaset, you thought about moving to Santo Domingo on a permanent basis: do you ever think about how these last years would have been if you had stayed there?

«I had decided to stay close to Nicola, the initial spring was to please him, since I wasn't working at the time. I believe, however, that it wasn't my place: I'm fine in Rome, this is my home, and I find it increasingly difficult to stay away “.

His grandchildren, Giulio and Claudio, will appreciate.

«They are my reason for living. Yesterday Claudietto came home and we started to watch cartoons in the room, but then we huddled up and I got it, I jumped on the bed and at some point I was afraid it would fall on my foot. For me, true joy is this “.

