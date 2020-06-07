World

Mara Venier with chalk on Sunday In: «I couldn't give up now»

nj June 7, 2020
Mara Venier with chalk on Sunday In: «I couldn't give up now»

Mara Venier does not stop. After conducting Sunday In even during the lockdown (except for a week), the host now continues with one leg in plaster. Last Sunday Mara had aired in pain and with a bandaged foot explaining to viewers that she had fallen from the stairs just before the program started. The plate and the subsequent fracture diagnosis (“cuboid bone”) had only arrived after the end of the transmission.

And this Sunday the 69 year old returned to the studio, albeit with chalk. With crutches and the help of some friends, the presenter left her Roman home to reach the Rai studios. And once on the air, Mara appeared smiling and with a huge red lucky horn at her side .

Because he wanted to continue working, he explained it by starting the program: “Someone said stop me, but I decided to go ahead and I will also explain why. We have spent these months together in this difficult period. And I decided to go ahead despite the coronavirus emergency and it seemed bad to give up right now for a fracture. I want to continue with a smile because this Domenica In entered history “.

