marcella-pedone,-the-first-female-freelance-photographer

It took courage in the immediate post-war period to get on a caravan and turn Italy from North to South. Marcella Pedone l or did it alone, with only one great goal : portraying his country through wonderful shots that today tell of his transformation from an agricultural society to an industrial reality. She was the first female freelance photographer in Italy, and today, at 101 years of age on 27 last April , Marcella Pedone keeps in memory every detail of those years spent discovering Italy in a caravan.

Born in Rome from Tuscan parents but Milanese by adoption, Marcella Pedone spent over fifty years of her life photographing. And first he experienced gender discrimination within a sector that left no room for women. “The publishing houses contracted the works only to men” , he told in an interview with Corriere della Sera . “Large corporations distrusted a woman who traveled without a male close by. If you were female and reckless like me, the doors of photojournalism would close. Little consoled the fact that everyone, on the sidelines, told me: “We know you are good, miss” “. It has climbed mountains, lived among fishermen and farmers, has descended into mines and ventured into factories and construction sites, documenting the transformation of the country from an agricultural society to an industrial reality. In 2017 Pedone donated to the Leonardo Da Vinci National Science and Technology Museum, his image bank including 170 thousand shots , together with the Rolleiflex, Hasselblad, Mamya and Nikon cameras used to produce it. And from 15 May, the Museum celebrates it with the publication on social media of a video that traces the life of the extraordinary photographer, for the format # storieaportechiuse .

With his precious work, Marcella Pedone tells first of all about a minor Italy, whose collective rites recognize a strong identity value: his description of the manifestations related to popular culture, which he observes with ethnographic attention, often constitutes the latest evidence of customs that have now disappeared. And in the center he has never forgotten to put the women and their sweat: from the Calabrian peasants who came home from the work day sitting on the back of a donkey with small children perched in wicker baskets, passing for the washerwomen of Pavia, the mondine, the itinerant singers.

“I also went alone to places where, at the time, it was forbidden for a woman to go. Once in a Lucanian village the ladies of the place invited me to confess. Startled I asked why and they replied: “why do you bring the car alone”. It was a sin for them. “