march-8:-teresa,-the-italian-partisan-who-“created”-the-mimosa

Some will accept it out of enthusiasm, some out of education; someone else will reply that no thanks, it is no longer time. Of all the flowers, the mimosa is the most capable of dividing the tribute. The tradition of giving it for the Feast of March 8 , all Italian, is increasingly in decline, given the (legitimate) opposition to a party experienced by many as anachronistic. But the story of her “creator”, that yes, is a celebration of the woman, which includes a war, a couple of arrests and some refusal dictated by intellectual honesty.

We left the war, therefore . Italy collected its rubble, women went to the vote for the first time, and someone, seeing that Mussolini was no longer there, proposed to reintroduce the 8 March party, obscured for twenty years by the fascists because it was considered too much of left. The DC was rather cold, the left was not. The powerful discussed a symbol of immediate sympathy, perhaps a flower. Notables from the Communist Party proposed the violet , symbol of the European left. But some MPs objected: it was an expensive flower and difficult to find. Too sought after.

At that point, Teresa took the word Mattei . Epic woman, Teresa. Born in Genoa a year before the advent of fascism, in high school she distinguished herself for protesting against the teacher who was praising racial laws. During the twenty years she was arrested twice, first by the fascists, then by the Nazis. She was partisan, of course. «Grains», the battle name. After the war, he left with the communists. She became the youngest elected in the Assembly Constituent and entered the new Parliament making Togliatti happy: the first class secretary, a Communist.

During those endless meetings for the choice of a flower, he pointed out that “the countryside in the surroundings of Rome smelled all of mimosa”. The mimosa yes, which was a poor flower, and easy to find everywhere . “It was the flower that the partisans gave to the relays,” he will remember years later. “It reminded me of the fight in the mountains and could be collected in bunches and free of charge.” Luigi Longo, future party secretary, was enchanted. Accepted proposal.

So it was that mimosa became the flower of the years that followed. Teresa Mattei, on the other hand, soon saw the illusion of a gender equality that she saw during the partisan guerrilla break inside the palace of power: “The women in war had driven trains, made the postmen. After the war they had been sent home. ” He was even cornered by his party, more bigoted than he intended to imply. When she was pregnant with a married man, she refused to abort as Togliatti had ordered her. “The single mothers in Parliament are not represented, so I represent them,” he stumbled, becoming, in the eyes of the chief, “the damned anarchist.” She slammed it and began to denounce the dictatorship of comrade Stalin . An unforgivable sin, in Russia's allied PCI. Teresa Mattei was no longer elected. He could not.

After the parliamentary experience, he continued to do politics, but in another way. He dealt with children's rights, women's rights, equality. Until it goes off in 2013, at 92 years . “We were convinced that those laws on equality would come into force immediately, but not a third of what was sanctioned by the Constitution has been achieved”, he will comment bitterly. The most beautiful memory, however, has it for this day here: «When on the day of Women's Day I see the girls with a bouquet of mimosa I think that everything our commitment was not in vain . “

