marco-cappato:-«the-freedom-of-human-rights»

Always, in his speeches, before or after, he cites freedom , that freedom that is also talked about in the new issue of Vanity Fair , on newsstands until 16 June.

Of freedom, Marco Cappato made the his flag: «There is a freedom that nobody can take away from us: we can feel free even in a prison. However, I firmly believe that respect for the rules is a fundamental tool for expanding one's freedom and this is where the theme of legality , which is also so important to me. I then add the secularism , necessary for full freedom: it is good, in fact, that each has his own individual responsibility, which does not make his behavior depend on higher authorities “.

The theme of freedom also appears in the subtitle of his book: Believing, disobeying, fighting: how to free ourselves from the prohibitions to improve our life.

“And to really free ourselves from prohibitions we need knowledge . Many don't even know the rights they have. Who knows, for example, that today, compared to three years ago, we can make the biological testament? Who knows how to do it? How many immigrant women are unaware of their health, contraception or abortion rights? Sometimes the prohibitions aren't even there, but we don't know. And it is the most insidious danger: it is what is called “functional illiteracy”. This is why we have made Citbot available to everyone , a platform in which a artificial intelligence system helps to have important information in a simple and discursive way about your rights, from civil unions to cannabis. Because if I have to make a phone top-up the mechanism is very simple, but if I have to make the biological testament do I have to know codes and make appointments? You must have the right to know your rights immediately. “

Citbot is promoted by the Luca Coscioni Association. What are you doing now with this association, of which you are treasurer, as well as the promoter of the World Congress for Freedom of Research and the Legal Euthanasia Campaign?

«In the meantime I am waiting, together with Mina Welby, to be tried at the court of Massa for the help we have given to Davide Trentini, for helping him to go to Switzerland: he was suffering from multiple sclerosis since 1993. But in Italy today the euthanasia has not been legalized, as it is in Switzerland or in Holland: a person who is kept alive because he is attached to a machine can be helped to die, but if for example a person had a very serious tumor, but was breathing independently, in our country he could not choose euthanasia. This is the part that is missing and we are still waiting for Parliament to tackle this debate, changing the prohibitions of the penal code, starting from the modification of ’art. 580 , which says fra the other that “whoever determines others to commit suicide or reinforces the suicide intention of others, or facilitates its execution in any way, is punished, if suicide occurs, with imprisonment for five to twelve years”. But there are also other issues that are close to our heart and that we are carrying out with the Association: for example the theme of modification of the human genome : when tomorrow – very close – you can intervene on the DNA of the human being to eliminate for example some diseases, who will be able to intervene? Only the rich? The most cultured? Here, we must work now to get ready tomorrow, so that in the future there will be no discrimination problems, so only those who can afford it would have access to new rights. There are rights that must be fundamental human rights for everyone. The UN says that everyone must have the right to enjoy the results of scientific progress and its application. Faced with the prospect of genetic improvement of precision, current inequalities could turn into something hereditary, undermining the very basis of equality at least of the starting point of all citizens, on which international humanitarian law and liberal democracies are based . We will see what will happen when the coronavirus vaccine arrives: it is clear that the company that will find the vaccine will sell it, but this means that there must be international and institutional agreements for which that discovery will have to benefit all humanity. There must be equal access to the incredible and shocking potential of the technological revolution “.

He mentioned the vaccine and coronavirus. How do you see this post-pandemic moment?

«The hope that we still have of being able to recover from such a serious crisis is linked to cooperation at international and European level. The great problems of our time, even the coronavirus, need an answer that cannot be only national: nationalisms, be it Bolsonaro's Brazil or Trump's America, have given a bad test. Big questions like these need an answer that goes beyond national references: only by broadening the horizon beyond the nation states can scientific progress be thought of. Let's look at Europe: this European Union does not necessarily go as well as it is, but it is by thinking of a more united and democratic Europe that we can think of improving the quality of our future “.

