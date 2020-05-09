marco-masini:-«social-distancing-from-concerts?-i-prefer-to-wait-»

If you asked Marco Masini if he composed or baked during the quarantine you would be disappointed. In the intimacy of his home on the Chianti hills, the songwriter reflects and meditates, looks to the past with tenderness and to the future with raw realism. «Morally we are all shaken, disturbed, bewildered and shocked by the situation. I am not speaking as an artist or singer, but as a human being, as a citizen and as a man, “he clarifies on the phone after returning from a medical examination. The 2020, pandemic aside, for Masini is a crucial year: from his ninth participation in the Sanremo Festival to the thirty years of career who chooses to celebrate with an album, Masini + 1 30 th Anniversary , in which various artists, from Jovanotti to Annalisa, from Eros Ramazzotti to Ambra Angiolini, join him in re-adapting the songs that led him to national and international success .

One of these, T'innamorerai , performed together with Francesco Renga, arrives in radio rotation starting from from May 8.

«It is a song that dyes your hair, does a bit of a facelift and cuts your beard to demonstrate ten years younger , even if the teenage text is sung from a 56 enne doesn't make much sense. Honestly, however, I think there are songs that have aged worse »jokes Masini who, as he pointed out to our Vanity Fair Quarantine Stories , reaffirms the importance of taking care of your appearance and your body even if you remain sealed in the house. “Regardless of the quarantine, I have always treated myself. I want to keep in shape, but also to eat well: few carbohydrates, white meat at the right point and a lot of fish – especially tuna – and vegetables “.

Do you cook at home?

«Cook my partner. I've never been much to the stove: if you give me a can of boiled chicken, I'm fine. As long as there are no additives or ingredients that can cause a long digestion “.

So don't cook. During the quarantine, did you dedicate yourself to writing?

«We are all attentive to what is happening and looking for entertainment is not easy. I am someone who likes to tell what happens in everyday life: the problem, however, is that this is not our normal life. Of course, we are getting used to certain things, but I would not be objective in telling a reality that belongs to a particular moment and a particular historical period that is also very sad for all of us. Trying to represent this situation I would find it difficult, I wouldn't know where to start “.

To keep us company are his greatest hits proposed in duet with many of his colleagues. T'innamorerai came out in 1993: what did you imagine for its future in those years?

«In those years I was not able to understand where the world would go because, after all, we always go where the world goes: only Bill Gates and Contagion they guessed everything. Seriously, the only thing we can do is to be consistent in evolution and change and not to think too much about the past or nostalgia, which is fossilized in a time that no longer belongs to us. You always get to a point where you decide to be happy or not “.

Speaking of foresight: you sang in Sanremo this year The confrontation . In this period, did you understand something from the comparison with yourself?

“Beyond the emergency, I have always been committed to staying who I am and doing what seemed right to me. The comparison is existential and is independent of events and what is happening around. You can find inner peace when you are in complete serenity and analyze things in the normal state: when there is such an exceptional situation there can be panic, terror, the desire to exceed or to hide. All things that may not make you clear. Instead, I think that the confrontation we need right now must be political. Without showing your color, you need to try to be useful in finding the best way to save people and understand how to face an economic crisis that will lead to an increase in poverty “.

To quote a great success: in this period is it easier to say a “fuck off” or stop to think?

«Everyone must react as they see fit. I never denied the fuck, but if we keep going, this country will never mature. What is needed is a reassuring and, possibly, competent voice to get the kids used to an educational and behavioral preparation. We must start trusting our children again to make Italy a better place “.

Do you feel optimistic about this?

«I'm a realist, for now. I really think we need to drive someone who is not equal, but superior to us, a model of behavior. Instead of identifying ourselves, we should have more desire to learn from someone “.

In these months you should have been on tour: what effect does it have frozen everything?

“It was all planned and already sold-out: one replica after another, an Arena of Verona already fixed. These are things that discourage a little, but when you think the problem is planetary and there have been many victims, everything else goes into the background “.

In this regard, he joined, together with other 50 artists, the initiative «But the sky is increasingly blue »in support of the Italian Red Cross.

“I have been on the board of the National Singers for twenty years and I have always thought that music is a message of solidarity, a means of sharing and joining. An initiative like this could not be ignored. Music serves this purpose: to raise awareness “.

How do you see the future of live shows? Will we really go back as before?

«For me, music doesn't exist without sharing. One cannot think of live music with social distancing, with 600 people in a place that could contain them 3000, all with masks and diving suits: these are things that spoil music. I prefer to wait. I would like if there were decisive and convinced steps taken in the construction of systems that can serve, even in the future, to face crises of this kind. After this, there may be a Covid – 20 and a Covid – 21: it is necessary to be ready so that every discipline that aggregates, such as music and sport, is guaranteed. It is not only a cultural discourse, but also a social and human one. Let's get rid of obsolete spaces that risk falling apart and think of structures built especially for music and with all the guarantees to be quiet and safe. Even today, the great concert is done at the stadium, at the sports hall, in spaces used for lyrical music with acoustics busted for certain musical genres such as pop, which is the soundtrack of our lives “.

You certainly have been the soundtrack for more than a generation: 30 career years are not few. How do you live them?

«I would have signed in the nineties to get to 2020 to present such a beautiful and exciting project as my last album. The satisfaction was somewhat dampened by the pandemic: as soon as we got home from Sanremo, they locked me up like everyone else did. I am sorry, for example, for Diodato, who won the Festival in the wrong year: it could have been the great momentum for a great performer and a great artist like him. But I can't complain: I was able to celebrate this milestone with many friends who gave me their personality, their voice and their interpretation. Lorenzo, for example, wanted to write a dedication to the “flying man” of the situation. I really hope that all this will end soon and give us the opportunity to represent it live “.

The album is missing Far from your angels , the song he dedicated to his mother, who disappeared in 1984.

“Also Dear dad is not on the album: they are songs so intimate that I don't think they can be shared with other artists. You can only write the letters to your loved ones and it is right that such intimate and deep emotions remain with you “.

(Photo by Luisa Carnavale)

