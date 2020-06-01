Margareth Madè is pregnant: she will be the second child with Giuseppe Zeno

A naked belly. Margareth Madè surprisingly reveals what the lockdown so far had kept away from flash and red carpet: the Sicilian actress is waiting of the second child from her husband Giuseppe Zeno , and these are already the last months of pregnancy for her.

«They say that 3 is the perfect number. Nothing to complain for charity! But do you want to put the number 4 on certain occasions? “, Says the actor from his profile. And Margareth replies: « Welcome June, baby number two is coming».

The shared photo is the same: she who smiles and holds her baby bump in her hands.

June is the seventh month, Margareth adds, referring to an August birth. The two are already parents of a little girl, Angelica , born in November 2017. Instead, they got married in the summer 2016. Their secret? « I found in Giuseppe the person who looks on the same side, who wants my same things, with whom to walk together without the need for requests».

