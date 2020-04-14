margrethe-ii,-the-queen-of-denmark-turns-80-(including-48-on-the-throne)

Round figure for the queen of Denmark . On 16 April, in fact, Margrethe II performs 80 years, of which over 48 lived on the throne: was on 15 January 1972 when, a few hours after the death of his father Frederick IX, was proclaimed sovereign by the prime minister of the time, Jens Otto Krag . Almost half a century has passed since that day and it is rumored that she is now thinking of abdicating to make room for heirs .

Which appear in the splendid portraits made for the occasion by the photographer For Morten Abrahamsen, between the Amalienborg palace in Copenhagen and Fredensborg Castle on the island of Zeeland . Next to Queen Margrethe, therefore, the eldest son, Prince Frederik , 52 years the next month, and the young nephew Christian , heir to the throne class class 2005, all very elegant .

The sovereign, who remained a widow two years ago at the death of her husband Henrik , was the first woman to ascend the throne of Denmark after the constitutional modification of 1953, which – according to the preference of male birthright – provides for the female succession in the absence of siblings. On the other hand, since young, both Margreth and her two sisters have had – together with their parents – a great deal popularity .

Beloved by the Danes is also the future queen consort, Mary Donaldson, the brilliant woman who came from Tasmania : met Frederik in a Sydney pub in 2000, during Olympic Games. According to El Pais , at the beginning of the relationship, the sovereign was among the most skeptical , which however soon changed opinion on his daughter-in-law seeing her at work, between international organizations and sustainable fashion.

«If my son has fallen in love with you, it means that you are smart ». The most beautiful pass for a bright future .

