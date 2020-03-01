maria-canabal:-«women-in-the-kitchen,-ready-to-change-the-world»

Maria Canabal is a citizen of the world . Daughter of diplomats, Spanish by birth and Parisian by adoption, although she is little more than a girl, she has lived in fifteen countries, she speaks five languages ​​fluently, she has been invited to speak on the most important stages in the world. Her face is open, mischievous, her smile always ready. Only the inquiring black eyes betray the restlessness of a sharp and visionary intelligence.

His resume as a journalism star worked as a lever for the construction of the Parabere Forum , the world assembly of the female diet named after the Marquise de Parabere, a sort of Spanish Artusi.

«She was actually called Maria de Echague, mother of eight children and owner of two restaurants between Bilbao and Madrid in the early years of the franchise. At that time, only aristocrats were allowed to write books or newspapers. Thus Mary became the Marquise de Parabere “.

The forum was an extraordinary intuition, rapidly evolving into an annual and itinerant appointment. This year stop in Istanbul , where on March 1st and 2nd , four hundred women arriving from fifty countries will meet on the future of food.

They are cooks and scientists, engineers and peasants, anthropologists and agronomists . From their interventions, in their questions, an irresistible energy is released. We cry and laugh, listening to testimonies and participating in the workshops. Above all, we find ourselves more inspired, empathetic, active on the millennial and extremely rough theme of gender equality and the role of women. A trail of awareness that today translates into a network of six thousand women scattered over the five continents, with a representative for each of the sixty nations involved.

How was the Parabere born? «I think I was one of the first journalists in the world to write about the difficulty of women in the kitchen. I wrote about international politics for a long time, then I moved on to culture, of which food is an active part, even if we tend to forget it. When I proposed a service on the female question, I was told that it made little sense because there were no women in haute cuisine. It was not true, simply the covers with the female chefs sold less. I understood that writing was no longer enough, that action had to be taken. Stop reporting, it's time to act , say the Americans. Never agreed more. “

Maria struggles to find publishers sensitive to the topic . “Society was not ready, the environment was not ready. But in 2014 the UN launched “He for she”, a campaign of solidarity in favor of equality between men and women. The following year the Parabere Forum was born, a non-profit association with three objectives: diversity, equality, gender equality. And three are also the ingredients of empowering women in the kitchen: information, teaching and role models “.

An assembly, the best way to share knowledge and points of view. « When we met in Bilbao for the first meeting, we were two hundred women from thirty countries. It seems incredible, but geographically close professionals were unknown, Colombian and Chilean, Mexican and American … Normal, since women were not considered part of the high gastronomy circuit! The first step was the network. They understood that they were not alone. It was very important: you cannot imagine the amount of projects, friendship, collaboration that resulted from that first Parabere “.

Immediately afterwards the second project started: the database. «To fight prejudices one must be informed, unassailable. Type: I do a competition on Mezcal but there are no women. And we bring out the names of ten bartenders specializing in Mezcal … Speak with data! In this way, we sent the women to participate in the events as panelists, judges, teachers, consultants. The third step was the – free – app that enhances entrepreneurship and female talent all over the world. Three thousand addresses, Best food app in the world 2019 . The fourth project is the Parabere essays , or the documentation of the interventions, through publications and videos. The fifth is the Parabere Care Award , an acknowledgment for those who, in his premises, on his farm, in his company, preserve the human factor in terms of respect for rights and the environment. Our intent is not to generate economy, but awareness “.

Still, the Parabere Forum is for few. «We have a lot of women who want to participate. The system that selects the participants is made to give space to the professionals, mixing all the continents. We are alone 400 ( plus a few men: this year, above all, Alain Ducasse , editor's note) to interact: we do everything together, workshops, lunches. If we become a thousand there is no more exchange … We know that many don't even try to sign up since they don't have the money to face travel expenses. This year, in the first paper & plastic free edition, we will launch the Parabere Grant , the scholarships necessary to cover the costs of some participations ».

Sponsor? «Few, very few. Historically, social causes and money are not a good marriage … After the time of green washing, now is the time for pink washing: when we ask companies to pay scholarships, they don't give us a euro. Among the few who help us every year there are above all Italian companies: the Consortium of Parmigiano Reggiano, Riso Acquerello, the Del Martino pasta factory … On the other hand, the manager of an important cosmetic company told us that their target is not the cooks, as if whoever is in the kitchen or who cultivates or tastes the wines has no self-care! “.

I guess the list of no's is quite long. “Too much. How many companies have a program for abused, refugee, children? Do they not understand that it is women who shop, that the value of diversity means innovation and respect, that women's companies are three times better performing? No, they prefer to subsidize the prize for the best female chef! Over the years, the only one to send it back to the sender was Carme Ruscalleda ( Catalan superchef , ed.). He did very well, I would have refused it too. “

Will you keep going? «This is certain. We have already set the appointment for next year: it will be in Paris, with the High Patronage of the Presidency of the French Republic. I was a very polite student, but also an irreducible trade unionist. The fight doesn't scare me. Patriarchy must be addressed with all our best energies. I am there. And you?”.

