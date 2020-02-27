maria-sharapova:-«forgive-me-tennis,-i-say-goodbye»

«Forgive me tennis, I say goodbye». She had left Siberia as a child with her father Yuri, chasing a dream. He has achieved it for some time, becoming an icon of this sport. Now, at 32 years, he has decided to get off the carousel. Physical problems, the shoulder that never ceases to bother her. But also the awareness that the best has already passed , the rest would be only written pages with uncertain spelling of an extraordinary novel, although not without dark moments and painful passages. Maria Sharapova says goodbye to tennis.

The Russian tennis player announced her retirement with a public letter on «Vogue», thereby raising the curtain on his future, which will probably take on a new form in the fashion field.

Let tennis the last queen of this sport, a true star with a Hollywood pitch and the natural inclination to the red carpet. Among the greatest ever, Masha, as they call it, certainly the highest paid of the last twenty years, also forward-looking lapin in transforming their performances into “events”, parades with a skirt and racket in hand, languid looks and smiles in favor of the camera . An impeccable entrepreneur of herself, capable of making the most of her talent.

Five Slam tournaments on the bulletin board for the equivalent of Cristiano Ronaldo in women's tennis, the first when he was alone 17 years in Wimbledon, against Serena Williams: beautiful, blonde, elegant with a natural elegance, like no other tennis player; Mary immediately enters the popular imagination and will remain there 15 years. Number 1 in the world at 18 years, the Us Open won in 2006, then the Australian Open in 2008 and Roland Garros in 2012 (year also of silver with Russia at the London Olympics) and in 2014. The 2016 is the black year. Maria is found positive against doping . He used Meldonium, a drug on the list of prohibited substances. I 24 months of disqualification – then reduced to 15 – permanently undermine its certainties. Maria returns to 2017, but is no longer the same. Today the farewell decision.

« How do you leave behind the only life you have ever known? – Maria asks and wonders in the letter to «Vogue» – How do you move away from the fields you have trained on since you were a child, the game you love, which has brought you pain and happiness Incredibles, a sport in which you have found a family, together with the fans who have always followed you for over 28 years? I know this, so please forgive me. Tennis, I am saying goodbye ».

Until the Chernobyl disaster, the parents lived in Gomel, Belarus, and then emigrated to Sochi. Then the transfer to the USA. Maria plays her first games in Nick Bollettieri's Academy. Another woman, Martina Navratilova, had sent her there. In recent times he had broadened the horizon of his interests, engaging in some entrepreneurial activities. Among the most profitable are her candy brand “Sugarpova”, of which she is founder and CEO.

«Unstoppable – My life so far», the title of his autobiography. He said of himself: “I am a tireless worker. All that I have achieved, I have achieved by working “. Forbes, from 2005 to 2011, inserted it among the 100 most powerful celebrities on the planet. It was – Maria – the blonde Venus of tennis 2.0 . Famous relationships include that with Adam Levine, leader of Maroon 5, with the basketball player Sasha Vujacic (from 2009 to 2012) and with the tennis player Grigor Dimitrov and – finally – the one with the English scion Alexander Gilkes . «Tennis showed me the world and showed me what I'm made of. And how I tested myself and how I measured my growth. And so, in whatever I could choose for my next chapter, my next mountain, I will continue to push. I will continue climbing. I will continue to grow “.