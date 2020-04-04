maria-sharapova-to-the-fans:-“call-me,-this-is-my-number-…”

The Coronavirus emergency shortens the distances, the enclosure to which we are obliged – in a sense – brings us closer to the champions, the sport idols, the champions who until a moment ago seemed to belong to another world. And instead today we discover that Maria Sharapova makes a small gesture that a few weeks ago would have been unimaginable. The tennis star invites via social network invites the fans to contact her so as not to be alone in the difficult days of the Coronavirus. And she leaves her phone number. «Tell me how you are, ask me questions or just say hello. And any nice recipe is welcome. “

The 32 Russian enne, ex number 1 in the world, (5 Slam titles on the bulletin board, with the first conquered in Wimbledon only 17 years), at the end of February he had said goodbye to tennis. A public letter for an epoch-making “curtain down”. “Tennis, I'm saying goodbye,” he wrote. A little over a month later, here she is again on the front page, with a surprise shot that is not part of the character we have known. Little loved by rivals, “too built” and “too television” according to the poisons of the environment, she herself often kept her colleagues at a distance. Distant, unreachable.

And here it is. «Last week I made a series of questions and answers with 150 of you and I had a lot of fun – explained the Siberian referring to a conference call suggested by the sponsor – realizing how important it is not to lose human contact these days. We have to be close in this complicated moment but we have to keep our distance, so here you find a mobile number to which you can write me a message so that we can be in contact with each of you. Tell me how you are, ask me questions or just say hello. And any nice recipe is welcome. I share my number 310 5647981 ». Stop. It is not a private cell phone. But good intentions are not in doubt. And not even the goodwill of those who – like Masha – seek an outstretched hand, a chat, two words that make it – she like all of us – feel connected to the rest of humanity. And anyway his example has served. Us Open Winner Sloane Stephens 2017, has communicated to her fans that they can call her to talk to her and share these complicated days.