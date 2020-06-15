marina-lalli-on-tourism:-“we-must-promote-italy-as-a-safe-destination”

Yes to the Colao plan and to the hypotheses of the government for the revival of tourism in the name of safety, not to the brakes of the bureaucrats, who must transform themselves into simplificers. Marina Lalli has been the new president of Federturismo since 7 May, spokesperson for the entire production chain with 21 trade associations representing hotels, tour operators, museum services, cable cars, discos and entertainment venues. Seven particularly important companies join Federturismo, including Trenitalia and Sea Milano , and numerous territorial associations of Confindustria . Present throughout the national territory, the federation relates to the prevailing part of the sector and therefore with its economic weight in the national GDP.

Guest of the Digital Debate organized by Hdrà with the minister Francesco Boccia on the relaunch of the Italian system, Marina Lalli takes stock of the sector in the immediate after Covid phase – 19 and on the eve of a very difficult summer season.

We think post Covid – 19: how do you see the situation in the short term?

«It is a situation in the making. All the players in the system are aware that the next few months, especially the summer months, will pass without leaving great financial satisfaction: at the same time, however, there is the will to go through this period working because, even if someone has decided not to reopen, the majority he knows that tourism cannot stop. In this context, the statements of Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte give space to different interpretations and application models. Everyone, including the government, was taken aback: reaction times could not be immediate nor could we immediately understand how to react adequately. We are facing a completely new situation. We will be able to get out of it thanks to the will of each and, obviously, with government aid that is currently arriving to cover emergencies and not as solvers of the global issue “.

Security and economic issues are the two most important variables. How is the sector reacting?

“It must be clear that if we fail to communicate our security abroad we will continue to be the most dreamed of country, but we will also be the least visited. We must therefore promote ourselves as a safe destination, which is what the foreign visitor wants to move from home : and the desire to be able to return to travel is strong. Italy must play this game well: these days we are concentrating with the ministries in charge and at European level we are creating a site where each country must enter the safety parameters, including the number of ICU admissions. Some nations have started to populate it with content, Italy not yet. It is also necessary to reassure with prices, even if, at the level of company logic, they should be almost doubled to be part of the new adaptation costs. The will of most of our associates is precisely to keep the offer at the levels we were used to because this can also allow us to maintain our position on the market as a final destination and at the same time allow us to continue the vital work of general change of the sector for a recovery that, although not foreseeable in the coming months, will still be there and that must find us prepared “.

The question now is to be prospective. Understanding the government's welfare attitude for urgent needs, but it is necessary to take advantage of the moment to create a general strategy that will reorder a sector that before the emergency gave the 13% of GDP In your opinion, is there the possibility that it will come out at least more organized in terms of structure and coordination?

“If the bureaucrats do not realize that they must become simplifiers, we cannot think of going very far: they must change jobs, as Minister Boccia also said in Digital Debate . His words leave me hoping that the degree of awareness is by now rooted also at the government level: it is necessary to intervene in this mental attitude alongside the support measures. First of all, we need a radical change in the mentality of the country and of those who manage the administrative and bureaucratic part: it is certain that if every time we have to intervene on something effective for the sector we are forced to write a new law, the times become biblical. We must act and simplify the rules that exist. Having the prevailing bureaucracy slows down to the point of preventing answers in reasonably acceptable times in any situation: and in the face of a pandemic these limits are even more visible. This is what frightens and slows down all the players in the sector today. “

In the end, change always comes from people. And you are an example of this, given that she accepted such an important role on May 7 2020, in the midst of a pandemic.

«I am an optimist, I need to believe every time we are at the turning point. I am convinced that the rules can exist if there are people who, realizing that they must be changed, decide to do it. For industry renewal, you need to have the right people in the right place and at the right time. So, for example, the decision of Minister Franceschini in a previous government to review the criteria for appointing museum directors was an enlightened choice that changed the way of making museums in Italy and we all benefited from it. Example of how a right choice, taken by a decision maker, can change the status quo of things. For this reason we must continue to be optimistic and to push the government to equip itself with competent people in the tourism sector, who can make a difference . To fix what no longer works we need expertise, in tourism as in every public and private branch. Awareness starts with us Italians. We entrepreneurs must still be supported by the government because in an economic sector like ours the private part is the engine, it must be ready and it is mature enough to be able to change pace, but the choice to turn must necessarily come from the government : it must be a national system choice “.

A comment on the report presented to the government by Colao which, although “downgraded” to mere advice, offers excellent food for thought and also for action. And finally puts tourism in the position it deserves.

«I greatly appreciated the central role reserved for tourism in this relaunch plan: it is important because this attention to our world is not a foregone conclusion. We share the premises on digitization and innovation , green revolution and inclusion because they are issues that we have always supported. We like the role of iconic brand reserved for Italy for tourism and culture, as well as the desire to talk about a medium-long term strategy. We really like the thrusting sburocratization that permeates the entire relationship, as bureaucracy is our great evil. We have some doubts on the hypothesis of making a new Territorial Strategic Plan , given that we have a relatively new one, drawn up by this minister (although in his last term) and therefore we could still implement that . As well as for promotion, we agree, but for marketing I think it is useful to leave this activity to the companies and not to centralize it. You could have gone a step further, pushing for a Ministry of Tourism “.