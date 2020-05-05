mario-biondi-will-become-dad-for-the-ninth-time:-his-partner-is-expecting-a-baby-girl

Nine children: he will have many Mario Biondi once the little Matilda was born. The singer, who over the years has always had great privacy for his private life, has announced the arrival of the child, the second with the current partner, during an interview with Radio2 Social Club . And he no longer said.

Biondi, born Ranno, has not shared any details on the pregnancy of his fiancée, whose identity is still unknown. The woman, who with the singer in 2016 had the little Mil, is not known to the magazines, as it has not been Monica, Biondi's first and longest-serving partner.

Monica, over the years, had six children with the singer: Marzio, Zoe, Marica, Chiara, Ray and Louis Mario. Then, the two took different paths and Biondi crossed, in 2015, that of Giorgia Albarello , third classified in Miss Italy 2007. From love with the beauty queen, was born in 2015 Mia, a year later Mil, son of the current companion . The 2020 will be the year of Matilda and who knows that Biondi, like the late Hollywood dads, cannot decide to extend beyond a family that is not easy to manage. Forty-nine years old, the singer has repeatedly told of the difficulties, and at the same time the importance, of dealing with the individual path of each child.

