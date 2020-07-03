Marò, the trial will be in Italy. Group and Latorre: «Now we are free»

They hope that another life will resume for them and thank the Italians the two navy riflemen Massimiliano Latorre and Salvatore Girone , after the sentence of the Hague tribunal which gave them immunity and jurisdiction over the case to Italy, where they will be tried. They are the marines, their names reached the news 8 years ago.

It was the February of the 2012 , Latorre and Girone were engaged in a mission to protect the Italian merchant ship Enrica Lexie, in waters at risk of piracy. On 19 February they were brought to Indian justice on charges of killing two fishermen on a fishing vessel, mistaken for two pirates off the coast of Kerala in southern India.

The court case, which is not over, has been going on since then, but now there is less weight for them. They will be judged in Italy, our country will have to compensate the families of the dead fishermen. “An irrepressible emotion, difficult to explain, to metabolize” , said Latorre after the news.

“We had been in limbo for eight and a half years, now we are free again,” added Girone to Corriere della Sera . «The verdict of the International Arbitral Tribunal lightened my heart. I was constantly living with a punch in the stomach. Now I know I'm a free man … When all this started I was 33, now I am 42. Now I can regain my personal freedom, unfortunately up to now bound by the very long determined procedures from Indian jurisdiction. We had been in Italy for four years, but obliged to respect the conditions dictated by the Indian Supreme Court “.

For them there was an obligation to sign, a ban on meeting, blocking a passport. Latorre told AdnKronos that he never wanted to make illusions . «I was there waiting, of course I was hoping for it but I was always down to earth without speculating on the sentence. I hope that today another life will start again “. How their family members now hope to see their innocence demonstrated, reaffirming that they have suffered an injustice.

For Girone «recognized immunity shows that we had immunity from the first day of this story. India did what it was not supposed to do, keeping us in prison. I have suffered a great injustice from the Indians. The Italian investigation? Here a judicial procedure will begin and we will stick to it “.

After the killing of the two fishermen, the two soldiers were taken to an ordinary Indian prison . On 30 May of 2012 the High Court of Kerala granted them freedom on bail by establishing the obligation of daily signature therefore the impossibility of leaving the area. Only in December of 2012 did the Italian government manage to obtain a two-week permit from the High Court of Kerala and then a subsequent one in February 2013. Only in May of 2016 did they both return permanently to Italy.

