martina-anne-bonolis,-childbirth-approaches:-the-happiness-of-grandfather-paolo-bonolis

The pregnancy of Martina Anne Bonolis was announced via Instagram, and via Instagram she found a way forward. “Why spend money on maternity clothes when you, too, can look like a boy who no longer has his clothes on?” Wrote the second child of Paolo Bonolis online, by posting a photo of himself in Coronavirus New York.

With her face covered in a surgical mask and her leather jacket stretched over her now large belly, Martina Anne Bonolis showed herself to social media a few months after making her first pregnancy public.

The girl, that Bonolis had with Diane Zoeller, married comedian Tito Garza last November. And, shortly after, the news of the pregnancy arrived. « I am very happy , especially for her», said Bonolis, to whom Martina Anne will give her first grandchild . «He should give birth in August or September. I think we will have difficulty going to find her. I don't know if this situation will allow us to take planes to the United States. Regardless of whether the planes depart, they may not land. I don't know what will happen. The important thing, however, is that in her and in her husband there is all the happiness that is also in me “, said the face Mediaset, who in the aftermath of Stefano's wedding, his eldest son, had made known the desire to become a grandfather. No sooner said than done.

READ ALSO

Paolo Bonolis will be grandfather, daughter Martina Anne pregnant

READ ALSO

Paolo Bonolis, proud dad at the wedding of his son Stefano