mary-kate-olsen-and-olivier-sarkozy,-in-divorce-(in-the-time-of-the-coronavirus)

A lesson taught us Mary-Kate Olsen : in stasis due to coronavirus, where little is needed, individual status has no relevance. Not in the United States of America, at least. The actress, who together with her twin sister Ashley is employed as a stylist on The Row, has been unable to accelerate her divorce. Mary-Kate Olsen, who has been linked to the French banker for eight years Olivier Sarkozy, sought to obtain its legal separation on 17 last April, when, in the midst of a pandemic that caused knee the whole world, he appealed to the New York Tribunal.

He thought he was getting by quickly. A few signatures, an agreement that came. Instead, the former enfant prodige of American cinema had to come to terms with the declared impossibility of divorcing in Covid times – 17. The New York Tribunal notified Mary-Kate Olsen of her denial. Separation is not necessary, not in the face of a global health emergency. L The thirty-three-year-old actress was forced to stay where she has been for the past five years, in the apartment near Gramercy Park, in the middle of the East Village.

It is a pity, however, that the French husband, half-brother of the late President Nicolas Sarkozy, has, without his wife's knowledge, decided not to pay the rent for the aforementioned apartment. Mary-Kate Olsen, therefore, together with the refusal of the New York Tribunal, an eviction notice was delivered, in front of which nothing could but attempt an emergency measure. The actress, in whose rescue her twin sister Ashley ran, asked the Court for an emergency order. «My husband is trying to drive me out of the house. He did so by arbitrarily deciding and without me being aware of terminating our rental contract “, he read in a document reported by People . “I am very worried that my husband may decide to squander, use and / or disclose not only my personal belongings, counted in the separation of property, but the set of material properties shared and kept in Gramercy's apartment”, Olsen would have written to the New York Tribunal, thus justifying the request for an emergency measure.

“This ordinance is an emergency because my husband is trying to kick me out of the house. I should leave on 18 May 2020, in the middle of a New York frozen by Covid – 19. I am terrified that my husband is trying to deprive me of the house we lived in. And I am petrified by the awareness that, if it succeeds in the enterprise, it would deprive me not only of a house, but of my material goods », would have concluded the twin of Hollywood, returning the image of a now miserable relationship, where words and human exchanges have been replaced by sinister legal provisions and sad acts that know of “revenge”.

READ ALSO

Mary Kate Olsen got married

READ ALSO

Mary Kate Olsen, is divorcing Olivier Sarkozy

READ ALSO

Mary Kate Olsen and Olivier Sarkozy, a kiss for a nest