mask-and-not-only,-how-the-vips-protect-themselves-from-the-coronavirus

We were ready for the selfie with the mask . The best known image (there are others in the gallery) is that of Gwyneth Paltrow with the mask on the flight to Paris.

The actress took advantage of the emergency to refer to one of her films, the thriller Contagion , where there was a health emergency that may have some similarity with the coronavirus. Not a common mask the one he wears though, as the New York Times : it is a urban air mask sold by Airinum, a Swedish company that makes five-layer filter masks that do not damage the skin.

The cost? One hundred euros as a template for Swedish design, also sold at the MoMA in New York and sold out.

There are, always says the American newspaper, waiting lists for hundreds of purchases of masks with five layers of filters up and made with material respectful of the pH of the skin . All luxury goods would be in great demand.

Among the rich there would also be a rush to isolated places and private jets . “At a time when each cough sounds like a ghostly salute, those who can afford it pay more and avoid the waiting and boarding crowds for airliners and prefer private flights instead.” Among the hypotheses made by the newspapers also those that millionaires are ready to move to five-star yachts transformed into bunkers isolated from the possible pandemic.

